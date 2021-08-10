With travel plans halted for the foreseeable, whisk yourself (and your pet) away for a luxurious night at one of these pet-friendly hotel destinations.

Forced to change the way we travel this year, the ongoing pandemic has meant that Hong Kongers are looking to unwind closer to home. With endless luxury lodgings on our doorstep, we’re never far from booking a weekend retreat at some of the top hotels in the city. For some pet-owners however, a night away can be at the expense of paying for pet-sitters or asking for a favour from friends; however, there’s no need to leave your fury friend behind this time.

Expect five-star offerings and an exceptional experience – pup in tow – with the best pet-friendly staycations on offer.

(Hero & featured image courtesy of the Arca)

The best pet-friendly staycations in Hong Kong:

The Murray, Hong Kong

Each room accommodates two adults, one child and a dog under 10kg.

Indulge in some in-room, quality time with your furry friend.

Enjoy a special afternoon tea experience for two with your pup at one of The Murray’s outdoor dining venues.

Those with smaller dogs under 10kg can lap up offerings from The Murray’s ‘Pawsome Staycation‘ which promises not only an overnight stay in one of its exclusive rooms, but a complimentary afternoon tea experience for two alongside alfresco daily breakfast, complimentary overnight parking and HKD$900 dining credit to spend as you wish.

The Murray, 22 Cotton Tree Drive, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3141 8888

Rosewood Hong Kong

Donating $500 to SPCA Hong Kong for every ‘Four Legged Friends‘ booking, Rosewood Hong Kong hotel invites all pets and pet owners for a lavish and memorable stay. Upon arriving, those with paws will be treated to a selection of special amenities that promise to pamper. A sumptuous pet bed, toy and specially curated gourmet pet menu will be available upon arrival, with the addition of a guide to local dog-friendly restaurants, bars and parks recommended by the concierge team. Guests and pets will also be treated to a 45-minute yoga class, in-room afternoon tea and photo session.

Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3891 8888

Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Welcoming pets up to 4.5kg, Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong is curating its signature staycations to cater to dogs across Hong Kong. All pooches are provided with a gourmet food menu, soft sleeping mat and toy, as well as dog walking services. Alongside this, owners can enjoy HK$1,000 dining or spa credit when booking a room or HK$1,288 when booking a club room or suite per stay, as well as daily breakfast for two.

Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, 5 Connaught Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2522 0111

The Ritz Carlton, Hong Kong

Choose from overnight accommodation in a Deluxe Victoria Harbour Room, Grand Seaview Room or Deluxe Suite.

Head to the West Kowloon Nursery Park for a specially designed picnic basket from the hotel, featuring both human and dog-friendly treats.

The ‘Pawfect Stay’ package includes complimentary pet-friendly amenities.

The ‘Pawfect Stay‘ package by The Ritz Carlton is the perfect excuse to book in for a relaxing long weekend with your pets. Allowing up to two pets per room, each booking includes complimentary pet-friendly comforts such as cosy beds, water and food bowls, plush toys, welcome treats and pet wipes. Relax in-room and take in panoramic views while enjoying 20 percent savings on room services (excludes the pet-friendly menu) or head over to nearby West Kowloon Nursery Park for a scenic afternoon walk. Pets will also be treated to a gift from Whiskers N Paws as well as an engraved pet tag.

If you’d like to indulge in the spa or dine in restaurants which require your pet to remain in your room, The Ritz Carlton also offer pet sitting services for your ease of mind.

The Ritz Carlton, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2263 2263

Ovolo Hotels, Hong Kong

When it comes to pet-friendly staycations, Ovolo spares no expense to ensure that both owner and pet are treated like VIPs. The V.I.Pooch package offers an indulgent experience and stress-free getaway, equipping you with home comforts and plenty of perks. Guests can expect a plush pet bed, water and food bowl, a bag filled with specially designed dog toys and treats, as well as staff on hand to provide assistance when you need it. All Ovolo locations are pet-friendly, but is only able to accommodate up to two dogs per room, with a HKD$500 charge per additional pet per night.

Ovolo Southside, 64 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Southside, Hong Kong, +852 3460 1800; Ovolo Central, 2 Arbuthnot Road, Central, Hong Kong, +852 3755 3000

the Arca

For ‘Pawfectcation‘ head to the newly established the Arca hotel in Hong Kong’s Southside! A pet-friendly staycation spot that welcomes furry friends up to 25kg, enjoy complimentary in-room dining breakfast, afternoon tea, 10 percent off food and beverage during your stay, as well as complimentary use of “the Pawfect Wardrobe.”

the Arca, 43 Heung Yip Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong, +852 37016000

W Hong Kong

All pets (up to 15kg!) are welcome (P.A.W) for a luxurious stay at W Hong Kong where expansive views and top-notch amenities await both humans and four-legged friends. Close to West Kowloon Promenade that’s brimming with pet-friendly eateries, the P.A.W staycation provides a pet bed, water and food bowl, special menu as well as access to the hotel’s WOOFBAR – the perfect place to chill out with pup over a few pet cocktails, treats and Whiskers N Paws shopping opportunities.

W Hong Kong, 1 Austin Road West Kowloon Station, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 3717 2222

Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hotel

Available to book from now until 31 December 2021, Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hotel’s pet offerings are perfect for riding out those harsh summer months. Inclusive of one night accommodation and thoughtful amenities for your pooch – bed, treats, one “Fresh Meal Pack for Dog” and more – guests can also enjoy a 15-minute professional photo taking experience at the Upper Farm Doggy Playground. If you are planning on a stay before the end of August 2021, you’ll also be given complimentary access to the Dog Art Gallery: Experiential Zone (total value: HK$500) located at Harbour North Phase two.

Hyatt Centric Victoria Harbour Hotel, 1 North Point Estate Lane, North Point, Hong Kong, +852 3762 1234

The Langham Hotel, Hong Kong

A truly pampered pet-friendly staycation awaits at The Langham Hotel, Hong Kong. Tailored for pets under 15kg, pet amenities are available upon arrival, and guests will be treated to a professional pet photography styling shoot to “capture the true essence of guests and their four-legged friends,” and to bring home as a souvenir. Don’t fancy braving the heat? The package includes in-room afternoon tea for both you and your pup per room, per night.

The Langham Hotel, Hong Kong, 8 Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, +852 2375 1133

Note: This post was originally published on 12 January 2021 and recently updated on 11 August 2021.