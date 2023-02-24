5 unique Hong Kong stays and getaways to book right now

Staycations have become all the craze. Fortunately, Hong Kong is home to a plethora of top-class hotels for a change of scenery every once in a while. Hongkongers are always on the lookout for the next best place to spend their weekends and holidays. But if you think you’ve experienced it all, you might be wrong. There are many unique stays in Hong Kong waiting to be explored!There’s something about a staycation, whether that means whiling away hours reading a book or exploring a property for the very first time. And though many of us are just waiting for the summer season to get away, there’s been almost no better moment to explore what’s nearest us. Wondering where to go next weekend? If you’re looking for a change from your usual hotel bed and breakfast combo, why not give these unique stays in Hong Kong a go? Think checking into a luxury catamaran and experiencing what’s it like to live on a houseboat or staying in a camping caravan. Sounds dreamy right? From private-pool villas to Instagram-worthy properties, these are your best bets for a weekend getaway in Hong Kong.
So, simply hop in the car, plan your route, and embark on an adventure to discover what could be closer to home than you first thought. Sometimes, the best vacation spot is outside your doorstep.
The most unique stays in Hong Kong to book now
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /5
But have you seen the decor at Tung Nam Lou Art Hotel? A treat to both the eyes and the senses, each room here is totally unique and set in the heart of historical Yau Ma Tei. Full of Instagrammable spots and multi-sensory art experiences, you’ll want to explore every corner of this unique boutique and its surrounding area. A co-working space, art hub and hotel all in one, choose from the four rooms decked out in unusual themes and special touches. Also, enjoy Chinese tea, wine or cocktail of choice on the rooftop. Did we mention the sustainable non-branded slippers that you can take home?
(Image credit: TNLhotel/Facebook)
2 /5
WM Hotel in Sai Kung is inviting guests to experience its ‘Glamping by the Sea’ staycation package set on a private rooftop. Inclusive of all glamping gear, tent, air mattresses, chairs, and spray to keep mosquitos at bay, you can camp out amidst panoramic sea views and starry skies on the terrace of a Premier Seaview room. One night at this unique stay in Hong Kong also includes complimentary breakfast for two, parking, an in-room mini-bar (for those midnight snacks), complimentary access to the gym, swimming pool, sauna, and steam room as well as Wi-Fi to ensure that the ‘gram dutifully stays updated.
3 /5
Hunker down in semi-transparent bubble tents and soak up the tranquillity of Lantau’s Pui O island. Accomodating up to seven people (pre-government restrictions, of course), this unusual weekend getaway is close to both Pui O beach and wetlands and has its own facilities for barbecuing and enjoying a night away from the hustle and bustle. Opt for a “star tent” with a transparent roof to fall asleep under the stars.
(Image credit: galaxygarden.lantau/Facebook)
4 /5
At the foot of Kai Kung Len lies Park Nature, a caravan park that promises exceptional vistas across the farmlands and the whole Yuen Long district. Featuring seven luxury touring caravans, the park’s facilities include a bar, outdoor play area and the Thai Cow Bar & Restaurant. Choose from the party room that’s perfect for families, the “Stargazer” caravan, or Park Nature’s pet-friendly option that invites pups to holiday alongside you.
(Image credit: PARKNaturehk/Facebook)
5 /5
What better way to get away from it all than on a luxury catamaran in the middle of the Harbour? In fact, you can take the catamaran on a sunset cruise. Spanning 45 feet long and suitable for up to eight guests, the space has four cabins, four en-suites, and a fully-kitted-out kitchenette. Take a sun bath on the open deck and enjoy the gentle rocking of the waves—with a crisp glass of Pinot.
(Featured and hero image credit: PARKNaturehk/Facebook)