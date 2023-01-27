Everything we know about Rafael Nadal’s brand-new hotel chain, Zel

Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal is partnering with Meliá Hotels International to launch a new, worldwide hotel chain called Zel.

A legendary — and still active — tennis player, Rafael Nadal is reported to be launching his own hotel chain, Zel, which is scheduled to open its first post in Mallorca, Spain within 2023. The hotel will then expand to over 20 international locations including Madrid, Paris, London, Asia, and the Middle East.

While his sports career will still be a major part of his life, the initiative to create this hospitality project is something Rafael Nadal has had in mind for a long time. As a Mallorcan and a globetrotter, Nadal really puts his philosophy of enjoying life the Mediterranean way into Zel, by working with Meliá from the very start. Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Meliá Hotels International, states, “The result of combining the inspirational leadership of Rafael Nadal and Meliá’s 65 years’ worth of experience in creating luxury hotels and in hotel management is the unique brand we present today.”

This innovative hotel aims to surprise young generations with an inspiring connection to nature, sky, and sea, which lies at the core of the Mediterranean values and lifestyle. Zel also aspires to accommodate guests in a home-away-from-home environment, with the serene courtyard as an essential part of the whole property. The first Zel hotel will be opened in Mallorca, Nadal’s beautiful home island situated in the Mediterranean sea.

Meliá Hotels International has over 374 hotels in 40 countries around the world, including Meliá Chiang Mai, Meliá Phuket Mai Khao, and Meliá Koh Samui in Thailand.