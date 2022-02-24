Disney presents The Chandrila Collection, merchandise for guests at Galactic Starcruiser hotel

Disney, on 23 February, gave a sneak peek into its Star Wars merchandise, The Chandrila Collection, which visitors to the Galactic Starcruiser hotel can use for a more immersive experience.

The hotel is designed for a two-night experience and will open on 1 March. It is located near Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the Epcot Resort Area of the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida, US.

Here’s what The Chandrila Collection includes: Dresses, jewellery, lightsaber and more

Special outfits for guests

The merchandise is offered by a boutique situated off the Atrium of the Halcyon starcruiser and consists of outfits, such as tunics and robes, as well as accessories.

The Chandrila Collection is designed to make guests feel like passengers onboard the Halcyon starcruiser in the Star Wars universe. It is a unique way to seem like a Star Wars character, complete with its backstory and allegiances.

Some of the dresses have been inspired by those worn by famous Star Wars characters. These include Padmé Amidala’s cloak from her royal wardrobe and the classic white dress of Princess Leia.

Not just hoods and tunics, there are also uniforms of starship captains and mechanics jumpsuits in the collection. Statement jewellery are also available as part of The Chandrila Collection.

This is not all. To make the experience truly unforgettable, there is also the option of personalising a lightsaber hilt with a customised letter icon written in the Star Wars alphabet, Aurebesh.

And since a Jedi might want to have a sidekick, The Chandrila Collection also has a remote-control, pre-built SK-620 droid.

Several other commemorative items with the Chandrila Star Line logo are also available for purchase.

What is the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser adventure?

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a luxury themed hotel. It is designed to give visitors the most complete Star Wars experience ever.

According to Disney, guests will have to arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal from where they head for the Halcyon starcruiser.

The hotel has cabins and suites where guests can stay and feel what it would be like aboard a starcruiser in the fictional world of Star Wars.

