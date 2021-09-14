Suite Staycation: Gateway Hotel celebrates 767 years with suite giveaways

Every Hongkonger knows life in our crazy, fast-paced city wouldn’t be bearable without the occasional getaway. That’s why we’re bringing you ‘Suite Staycation,’ where we review some of the finest hotel suites in Hong Kong and Macau. Rated upon quality of accommodation, F&B and the perks which we experience — not to mention the pure ‘wow’ factor — our column brings you in-depth advice on where to spend your dollars when it comes to taking some well-deserved R&R.

Marco Polo Hotels

The hotel group is inviting its guests to help mark the 767th birthday of its namesake, Marco Polo – the famed 13th century global merchant and adventurer – with a social media campaign that includes suite giveaways. A special online room offer will also be available to book from 15 September to 14 October, 2021.

To celebrate this occasion, we take a journey over to Tsim Sha Tsui to experience the Gateway Hotel’s offerings ourselves.

The Continental Superior Suite at Gateway Hotel

Tell us more about the room you stayed in.

The Continental Superior Suite sits on one of the uppermost floors of the Gateway Hotel, adjacent to their Continental Club Lounge where guests can enjoy complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea, evening cocktails, all-day snacks and drinks.

The room itself is spacious with a separate lounge area and – our personal favourite – double sink bathrooms. Our only gripe was with the hairdryer… an undetachable older model that blew out pitiful gusts. Having said that, we loved the complimentary bathroom slippers (“Look at the bottom – they’re not slip! Amazing,” said my mum), the welcome fruit bowl, and the Nespresso coffee machine with a multitude of pods to choose from.

We’re feeling peckish. What’s on the menu?

We first popped into the Continental Club Lounge evening cocktail session for a couple of G&Ts before dinner. While we were initially attempting to stay away from the buffet options, we couldn’t help but load up on a couple of dim sum bites and various cold cuts. Due to current pandemic restrictions, guests are allotted one-hour sessions for each meal service.

Next, for our signature dinner experience at Marco Polo Hotel’s Italian restaurant Cucina, we had to walk about 10 minutes through Ocean Terminal shopping mall to reach the sister hotel. This was a disaster for our wallets as we were tempted by luxury brands and food offerings everywhere. Thankfully, the journey was all indoors and, despite the rain, we arrived at our destination unscathed.

Restaurant Cucina at Marco Polo Hotel

Presented by Chef de Cuisine Andrea Delzanno, the signature dinner menu is a blend of centuries-old traditions of Italian gastronomy with an innovative twist.

The avant-garde presentation of the lobster tail and crab meet cannellone starter, decorated with dollops of passion fruit, avocado and caviar, inspired a round of oohs from the table. We were particularly enamoured with the Pina Colada Risotto – a classic dish infused with coconut and tangy pineapples, topped with raw red prawns. The main, baked Angus beef tournedos, was perfectly cooked and rounded up the savouries nicely.

Lobster Tail, Crab Meat Cannellone, Avocado, Passion Fruit, Herring Caviar, Mango Pearls

Risotto “Pina Colada”, Coconut, Pineapple, Marinated Red Prawn, Lime

Baked Angus BeefTournedos, Beetroot Purée, Duck Liver Powder, Carrot Flan

Chestnut, Dehydrated Meringue, Strawberry Ice Cream, Pomegranate

The finale came in the form of strawberry ice cream topped with homemade meringues and a generous display of chestnuts and pomegranate. Having devoured such a meal, we were grateful for the extended walk back to Gateway Hotel to help us digest.

The next morning, we also had to arrive at our assigned hour for our breakfast buffet session in Three on Canton. We loved the beverage bar and noodle station where orders were made à la minute, however, we were mildly disappointed by the lack of fruit choices and vegetarian options in the various stations. Despite initially worrying about needing to rush the meal, one hour proved sufficient for our morning sojourn.

Gateway Hotel

So, in a nutshell: Worth a splurge?

Located within the mammoth shopping malls in Ocean Terminal, you’ll have all your shopping and dining needs available right at your doorstep. The practically all-inclusive experience in the Continental Superior Suite starts at $1,755++ a night, an extremely reasonable offering.

For those looking to try their luck with the anniversary giveaways, participants can join by submitting a brief description about their most adventurous experience and including the hastag #HappyBirthdayMP on Facebook or Instagram. For submissions to be eligible, participants should follow the Marco Polo Hotel group’s respective accounts and post their comments on or before 14 October, 2021.

Two winning submissions will be announced on the respective platforms at the end of October 2021, being treated to a one-night suite stay for two persons with breakfast, dinner and roundtrip ground transfers, at a Marco Polo hotel of their choice.