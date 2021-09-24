Suite Staycation: The Langham celebrates culture with ‘Madama Butterfly’ opera staycation

Every Hongkonger knows life in our crazy, fast-paced city wouldn’t be bearable without the occasional getaway. That’s why we’re bringing you ‘Suite Staycation,’ where we review some of the finest hotel suites in Hong Kong and Macau. Rated upon quality of accommodation, F&B and the perks which we experience — not to mention the pure ‘wow’ factor — our column brings you in-depth advice on where to spend your dollars when it comes to taking some well-deserved R&R.

Located in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, The Langham is a mecca for lifestyle and culture lovers alike. Surrounded by the flagship stores of the world’s most famous luxury designer labels, the illustrious hotel also aims to enrich the experiences of their guests by offering staycation packages that stimulate the soul.

Madama Butterfly staycation package at The Langham

‘Madama Butterfly’ staycation package

Widely regarded as Puccini’s most melodious opera, Madama Butterfly is an amalgam of eastern culture and traditional western opera. For a limited time only, this staycation package features two tickets to Madama Butterfly held at Hong Kong Cultural Centre, situated within a five-minute walk from The Langham.

Other package inclusions feature a Madama Butterfly-inspired cocktail for two, daily breakfast for two and a $400 dining credit. The dining credit can be used at The Langham’s restaurants or in-room dining. This offer is valid for bookings until 28 September for stays between 6 – 10 October.

Tell us more about the room you stayed in.

The Harmony Suite is a whimsical, restorative haven, complete with gently padded panels in pale silky hues and satin brushed metal décor. This one-bedroom, two-bathroom suite features a spacious living room and adjacent dining area with enough space to comfortably sit a table of six.





Harmony Suite at The Langham Hotel

The highlight of the suite really is the expansive main marble bathroom, complete with a vast bathtub at its focus. What’s more, by also being fully equipped with a powerful GHD console, The Langham passed my hairdryer test with flying colours.

Located just a stone’s throw away is The Langham Club lounge where, if you’re residing in a suite or several of the upgraded room options, you’d have access to complimentary afternoon tea and evening cocktails and canapés.

We’re feeling peckish. What’s on the menu?

With six options for dining, culinarians will be spoilt for choice in The Langham. We couldn’t make it to all of them, but here are some of our favourites:

Palm Court at The Langham Hotel

Palm Court

Located next to the lobby, Palm Court pays tribute to its heritage with a bespoke version of the tradition British Afternoon Tea, rotating themed, special menus on a regular basis. Their selections are always thoughtfully curated with time honoured pastry options, but our favourites will always be their classic scones.

Tang Court at The Langham Hotel

T’ang Court

Yes, another court – but a vastly different one. This three-Michelin star restaurant has held their coveted status since 2009, a proud reflection of its authentic Cantonese culinary masterpieces. Some of their signature dishes include their Baked stuffed crab shell with crabmeat and onion and Stir-fried Japanese Wagyu beef with green vegetables. An absolutely necessary destination for gourmands.

Bostonian Seafood & Grill at The Langham Hotel

Bostonian Seafood & Grill

It must be the ambience; the authentic, shipyard-chic space that swaggers with all the clout of a seasoned hedonist. Artisanal dry-aged beef? Check. Sustainable seafood? Check. There’s a passion for food here that translated into every dish, every glass of wine. Moreso than the fare, though, is the absolute hospitality shown by the team — an intuitive, knowledgeable crew who divined what we needed before we even lifted a hand.

So, in a nutshell: Worth a splurge?

Based on the restaurant options alone, it’s already a resounding yes. While we’re at it, throw in the excellent service from both the guest relations and F&B teams to top up that approval. Though we didn’t get the chance to check out the rooftop pool — it was pouring all week — we have it on good authority that it’s a lovely little sanctuary amidst the cityscape.

Given their current package inclusions to promote more cultural activities, we’re all a-go for the timeless Langham.

