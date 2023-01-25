Hong Kong’s most romantic Valentine’s Day staycation packages for 2023

Romance is a 365-day way of life. While that isn’t up for debate, there is something about celebrating Valentine’s Day, the most romantic way possible! If a holiday on an exotic island is not on the cards this Valentine’s Day, why not book a mini staycation in a hotel?

Hong Kong is home to some super romantic hotels. But if you’re looking to take things up a notch this Valentine’s Day, consider booking one of the many fancy staycation packages. Leave the planning to the professionals and enjoy perks like private butlers and hot tubs. Imagine sitting by the balcony facing the beautiful vistas or having a private romantic dinner under the star-lit skies. Romance is in the air, and even if you are not the mushy type, a little time away from the hustle and bustle never hurt anyone.

Need help deciding which place to book? Allow us to play the romance concierge for you. We’ve picked the most romantic staycation deals in Hong Kong. From breakfast at the poolside to candlelight dinners, these romantic Valentine’s Day staycations will make you want to hit that ‘Book’ button. Champagne toasts, and five-course dinners await.

But don’t forget the chocolates and the card – that one’s on you!

Most romantic Valentine’s Day staycation packages in Hong Kong