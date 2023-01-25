Hong Kong’s most romantic Valentine’s Day staycation packages for 2023

Romance is a 365-day way of life. While that isn’t up for debate, there is something about celebrating Valentine’s Day, the most romantic way possible! If a holiday on an exotic island is not on the cards this Valentine’s Day, why not book a mini staycation in a hotel?
Hong Kong is home to some super romantic hotels. But if you’re looking to take things up a notch this Valentine’s Day, consider booking one of the many fancy staycation packages. Leave the planning to the professionals and enjoy perks like private butlers and hot tubs. Imagine sitting by the balcony facing the beautiful vistas or having a private romantic dinner under the star-lit skies. Romance is in the air, and even if you are not the mushy type, a little time away from the hustle and bustle never hurt anyone.
Need help deciding which place to book? Allow us to play the romance concierge for you. We’ve picked the most romantic staycation deals in Hong Kong. From breakfast at the poolside to candlelight dinners, these romantic Valentine’s Day staycations will make you want to hit that ‘Book’ button. Champagne toasts, and five-course dinners await.
But don’t forget the chocolates and the card – that one’s on you!
Most romantic Valentine’s Day staycation packages in Hong Kong
This Valentine’s Day, Four Seasons curates an unmissable staycation for couples. Kick off your celebrations with a complimentary bottle of champagne while admiring the breath-taking views of Hong Kong from the Deluxe Harbour View Room. Next, stop by The Lounge to savour a three-course set dinner featuring Lobster Salad, French Sea Bass, and a Rose Champagne Parfait with Japanese White Peach. For power couples who need a quiet respite to unwind, The Spa’s Couple Celebration Package for two is the perfect way to say, “I love you”. Finally, for couples who bond over the love of fine food, three-Michelin-starred Caprice will hold a one-night-only seven-course Valentine’s Day dinner.
Treat your soulmate to the City of Love staycation at Island Shangri-La this Valentine’s Day. With champagne on arrival, weave your city love story in their luxurious suite. Then, devour an exclusive Valentine’s Day 3D chocolate or artisanal cake. You also get hotel credits to spend on intimate dining experiences. A champagne breakfast the following day completes the sweet deal before a round-trip limousine transfer whisks you back to reality.
Get ready to be completely spoiled by the Royal Park Hotel’s team when you arrive for your Valentine’s Day staycation. Escape to a romantic journey with your beloved in their newly renovated Deluxe Room, with a complimentary bottle of champagne and a box of macaroons. In addition, you can enjoy a complimentary Valentine’s Day set dinner and decorations to make your date memorable. You can also enjoy a truly-rejuvenating, 45-minute couple’s massage. That would be a date to remember. Isn’t it?
Rosewood Hong Kong has you covered for Valentine’s Day with an intimate and unparalleled stay with romantic essentials. Let the romantic journey begin with a radiant flower bucket and a delicious signature celebration cake from Butterfly Patisserie. Then, let a delightful meal at Holt’s Café or other acclaimed restaurants enchant your taste buds. In addition, you can use HKD 1,000 credits for the dining experiences and wellness treatments at Asaya.
The Hari Hong Kong is a dining Mecca within the heart of Hong Kong. For Valentine’s Day, the hotel offers a Romance and Dine package for couples seeking a fun, relaxed, yet luxurious staycation. Enjoy a romantic dinner at Lucciola Restaurant & Bar and return to your room happy and satisfied. Another highlight of the package is Valentine’s Day-themed in-room amenities. You can also enjoy a romantic getaway in one of their gorgeous suites with stunning views of Wan Chai and Causeway Bay.
Celebrate the season of love with a memorable getaway at JW Marriott. The JW Classic Romance Staycation features everything you need to create precious moments with the other half. Toast to your love with a glass of bubbly and savour a satisfying candlelit dinner. The package also offers a medley of sweet treats, including a classic fresh bouquet with 12 premium dazzling roses, unique Valentine’s Day in-room amenities and handcrafted heart-shaped chocolate. A romantic bubble bath also awaits you!
