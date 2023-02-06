Since we’ve been stripped of our Valentine’s trip abroad for a few years during the pandemic, 2023 marks the great return of romantic trips. This year is a great opportunity to plan a quick celebration and a getaway to our neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia for Valentine’s Day.

Whether you’re in a sparkling new relationship or you’re a long-wed couple, spending time in a foreign country together will always allow room for a deeper connection. This Valentine’s Day, we’re suggesting a few jaw-droppingly stunning hotels, each with a different style suitable for your couple’s personality. Read on to find seven hotels and resorts around Southeast Asia to book for your Valentine’s Day celebration in 2023.

Where to travel in Southeast Asia this Valentine’s day, according to your personality

For the island lovers

Tucked away between the calm waves and pristine beaches of Boracay Island, the Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay is located on the exclusive Station Zero of the island. The luxury resort reflects beautifully the warmth of Filipino island living, where your days are surrounded by crystal clear sea water and filled with tropical activities. Take your loved one out to four of the enticing restaurants and bars, dance to the beats at Azure Beach Club, or feel the adrenaline rush with water sports.

find out more

book here

For the city strollers

The RuMa aims to be a comfortable and inspiring home for all travellers looking to explore bustling Kuala Lumpur. This home-away-from-home hotel is located within walking distance of the Petronas Twin Towers, with all rooms and suites boasting a view of the city’s skyscrapers. It is the perfect sanctuary to recharge energetic couples from all the city explorations.

find out more

book here

For the pool villa fans

Designed by the acclaimed Bangkok-based American designer Bill Bensley, the Bensley Collection Pool Villas in Siem Reap really transcend all our expectations of a typical pool villa. The two-storey residences are surrounded by a private green garden that can be admired through the floor-to-ceiling windows. While the interior is decorated with handcrafted and custom-made Khmer-inspired furniture, you will find your bathtub, rain shower, and private pool just outside the bedroom doors. The experience is made even better with the presence of the Bensley Butlers, who will tend to your every need.

find out more

book here

For the nature lovers

This wellness resort comes with the most soothing green environment, highlighting the beauty of Bali. Revīvō Wellness Resort sits amid three hectares of teak tree forest, where every direction you turn is a lush space perfect for mindfulness practice. The signature Mindfulness & Emotional Balance retreat involves an attitude and body transformation, whereby you and your better half are guaranteed to leave with a more positive, revitalised mind.

find out more

book here

For the spa seekers

Formerly the Fusion Maia Da Nang, the TIA Wellness Resort has evolved to bring something special to modern travellers. The resort now offers the finest luxury spa and wellness programs that are designed to lead guests on a self-discovery journey. From the inside out, they will practice breathing, stress management, and diets. Created especially for this Valentine’s Day, the resort is serving up a plant-based feast for couples who want to enjoy the romantic waterfront view, too.

find out more

For the mindful introverts

Tucked away amidst the flora and fauna of the Balinese jungle, Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape is among the most romantic sanctuaries you will come across in South East Asia. Each of the ‘bale’ hideaways feature a ‘no doors, no walls’ concept to allow guests to connect more with nature. Several holistic activities and services are also offered to keep you focused on the present and stray away from your phone.

find out more

For the historical travellers

The Raffles Hotel Le Royal is truly a part of the history of Phnom Penh. The hotel, established in 1929, boasts a stylish Khmer, Art Deco, and French Colonial interior design that sets a mythical yet serene scene for all lovebirds. While the location is circled by multiple of Phnom Penh’s main attractions, the in-hotel dining venues are also tempting enough to keep you occupied all day long.

find out more

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.

[Hero and featured image credit: Revīvō Wellness Resorts]