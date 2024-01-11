Planning your next luxury getaway in Korea? Look no further than Ananti

If you’re looking for a luxury getaway in Korea, then look no further than Ananti.

Where luxury and leisure go hand-in-hand, Ananti is dedicated to providing an unparalleled experience for guests. With locations in the heart of Seoul as well as private beaches of Busan, Ananti takes guests on a unique cultural escape that sets it apart from the traditional hotel experience. No matter which of their luxury hotels you book, you can look forward to a level of comfort like no other. Head below to explore Ananti’s luxurious portfolio.

Ananti at Gangnam

Red brick arches, spiral staircases, and yacht-inspired two-storey “Cabins” — Ananti at Gangnam transports you right from the middle of Seoul to a faraway place. Complete with “A Spirit of Journey Club” where you can work out with the latest fitness equipment or feel like you’re swimming in a small European village, and on-site restaurants that treat you to a full gourmet experience, Ananti at Gangnam has everything you could ask for. However, that shouldn’t stop you from exploring the city! Hop on the hotel’s complimentary ride service to extend your adventure.

Ananti at Gangnam, 734, Nonhyeon-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea

Ananti at Busan Cove

Located along the coastline is Busan’s best-kept secret, Ananti at Busan Cove. This luxury hotel is hidden away so you can have your private retreat in peace. Walk through coastal trails and immerse yourself in Mother Nature’s scenes. Spend the day at Ananti Town, where you can engage in leisure activities and shop for local groceries at the Moby Dick Market. As evening comes, dine at the top-floor McQueen’s Bar and drink in the ocean view while sipping on cocktails.

Ananti at Busan Cove, 268-32, Gijanghaean-ro, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan, Korea

Ananti at Busan Village

Form unforgettable memories in Ananti at Busan Village, where the mountains meet the sea. Kick back and enjoy the view from your two-storey lofts, then swim either indoors or outdoors in the Spring Palace. Recuperate by feasting on food from around the world in the main buffet restaurant Leblanc or delight in Beckett’s brunch and bakery offerings. Afterwards, take a stroll through L.P. Crystal where you can shop at Eternal Journey, Ananti’s flagship lifestyle retail store, and other chic boutiques.

Ananti at Busan Village, 267-7, Gijang Coastal-ro, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan, Korea

Whether you’re a single urbanite yearning for a breath of fresh air, a couple dreaming of a romantic escape, or a family seeking a private stay without worries, Ananti has all your needs covered. Book your stay with Ananti today.

(Images: Ananti)