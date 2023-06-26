Art spotting among 3,000 blue-chip works of art at Seoul’s “Paradise City”

Paradise City, Northeast Asia’s first integrated resort, occupying over 330,000 square metres, is located in Seoul, Incheon, a prime location to visit as it is close to Incheon International Airport.

Paradise City is literally “paradise” for people of all ages as it features everything from a luxury hotel, shopping plaza, swimming pool, spa, art galleries, and a casino, down to an indoor theme park. In fact, Paradise City is where the contestants of Single’s Inferno went when in search of “paradise.”

Paradise City, designed by Amsterdam-based firm MVDRV, is particularly famous for its extensive blue-chip art collection. With over 3,000 works of art, ranging from paintings, sculptures, installation art, and more, some might think it is a museum.

The artworks are not just limited to local Korean talent as well, as it features many internationally acclaimed art pieces from artists like Damien Hirst, Jeff Koons, Anish Kapoor, and Alessandro Mendini.

From out art walk inside the resort, we selected six of our favourite pieces:

The first artwork is Jeff Koons’ 2013 replica of Farnese Hercules Gazing Ball sculpture. Koons, famous for his Balloon Dog sculpture, has said that the blue gazing ball, where you can see the reflection of yourself, “represents the vastness of the universe and at the same time the intimacy of right here, right now.”

The second artwork is Damien Hirst’s Gold Legend. Gold legend is a surreal 4.5m tall Pegasus that can be spotted at the entrance of the resort. The Pegasus is stripped down to muscle and bone, with its wings divided in half gold and half white.

The third artwork is Anish Kapoor’s C-Curve. Anish Kapoor well-known for Cloud Gate gets creative again for C-Curve, where your reflection on the art piece will be distorted, and turned upside down.

The fourth artwork is Alessandro Mendini’s Proust Chair, these chair come in various shapes, sizes, and designs. The Proust Chair at Paradise City stands at 4.5 meters tall, and the largest Proust Chair. It draws inspiration from Korean traditional patchwork, and was even signed by the artist during his visit in 2017.

The fifth artwork is Yayoi Kusama’s Great Gigantic Pumpkin. Yayoi Kusama well known for the artworks covered in dot patterns, used the pumpkin to symbolize a peaceful spiritual home from her youth.

The sixth artwork is MIOON (Min Kim & Moon Choi)’s Your Crystal. With over 7,000 crystal modules, Your Crustal, the gigantic chandelier reflects a colourful spectrum from various light sources inside the hotel.

Check out the extensive artwork collection on Paradise City’s website.