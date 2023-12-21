Most beautiful countries to visit in Africa

Embark on a remarkable journey through some of Africa’s most enchanting countries — a continent steeped in rich history and natural wonders. From the vast landscapes of South Africa to the wildlife-packed savannas of Kenya, the vibrant bazaars of Morocco, to the ancient marvels of Egypt, Africa stands as a treasure trove waiting to be explored.

Beyond its stunning scenery, Africa extends warm hospitality, offering a fascinating glimpse into diverse cultures, languages, and cuisines. For nature enthusiasts, it stands as one of the first choices for an unforgettable safari, a chance to come face to face with the majestic Big Five. Each of these beautiful countries in Africa unfolds as a chapter in a living history book, telling tales of resilience, vibrant traditions, and a harmonious co-existence with nature.

Best time to visit scenic & beautiful places in Africa

The best time to visit different parts of Africa varies, with East Africa ideal from July to November, West Africa favourable from October to March, North Africa best in March-May and September-November, and South Africa recommended between May and September, aligning with their distinct weather conditions throughout the year.

Most beautiful countries in Africa

Egypt

Egypt, among Africa’s beautiful countries, unveils an arresting mix of ancient wonders and coastal allure. Giza’s iconic pyramids and Sphinx have long appealed to history enthusiasts, while the Nile River weaves through a tapestry of tombs and temples. Red Sea beaches, drawing sun-seekers, reveal a different facet of this diverse nation. Egypt’s rich history, showcased in Cairo’s treasures, resonates with every step. Beyond the famed sites, the White Desert’s surreal rock formations and lush oases like Bahariya offer hidden gems. Navigate the wonders along the Nile, where each moment, from local cafes to sunset prayers, immerses you in Egypt’s timeless charm.

Best time to explore: October to April

Best places to stay: Marriott Mena House, Cairo, Sultan Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi

What to buy: Khayameya, incense, shisha, baklava, basbosa

Tunisia

Tunisia, nestled on North Africa’s Mediterranean coast, is rightfully known as one of the most beautiful countries in Africa, thanks to its golden beaches and a rich tapestry of history. Beyond sun-soaked shores, explore ancient marvels like El Jem’s colossal Roman amphitheatre and Carthage’s remnants. Kairouan’s medina whispers tales of bygone eras, with vibrant markets and historic gates. Sousse’s Archaeological Museum dazzles with 2nd- and 3rd-century Roman mosaics. Venture to the Atlas Mountains, vibrant coastal cities like Sfax, Sousse, and Tunis, or heed the Sahara’s call—its enchanting dunes, troglodyte dwellings, and secluded oases paint a captivating portrait of Tunisia’s diverse allure.

Best time to explore: April-May, October-November

Best places to stay: Sheraton Annaba Hotel, Four Seasons Hotel Tunis

What to buy: Pouf, carpet, leather goods, handmade ceramics, Balgha slippers

Kenya

Kenya, a wildlife haven, steals the spotlight with the awe-inspiring Great Migration, drawing over 2 million zebras, wildebeests, and gazelles. Embark on a safari in Maasai Mara Game Reserve or Amboseli National Park to encounter lions, cheetahs, and rhinos. Beyond nature’s wonders, explore the vibrant cultures of the Maasai, Kikuyu, and Swahili peoples, celebrated for their rich traditions. Nairobi, the bustling capital, stands as a modern contrast to Kenya’s timeless landscapes, featuring freshwater lakes, lush forests, and the majestic Great Rift Valley. With its Indian Ocean coastline, Kenya ranks among the top 10 beautiful African countries, offering a diverse and unforgettable experience.

Best time to explore: January-February

Best places to stay: Sweetwaters Serena Camp, Fairmont Mara Safari Club, Medina Palms

What to buy: Maasai beads, Kitengela glass, Shukkas, Kikois and Khangas

Morocco

Discover the enchanting land of Morocco, (arguably) the most beautiful country in North Africa, where vibrant cities, coastal tranquillity, and majestic mountains await. Immerse yourself in a cultural mosaic influenced by European, Arabic, and Berber elements, evident in architecture and Tagine dishes. UNESCO-listed Ait Benhaddou offers a glimpse into pre-Saharan life. In Marrakech’s Djemma al Fna, experience a sensory extravaganza with street theatres and delectable street food. Morocco, adorned with picturesque cities, like Essaouira and Chefchaouen, reflects a rich heritage shaped by African, Arabic, Berber, and Western influences. Embark on a journey to explore the diverse landscapes along the Atlantic, Mediterranean, and Saharan realms, making Morocco an unparalleled destination in Africa.

Best time to explore: March-May, September-October

Best places to stay: Four Seasons Hotel Marrakesh, The Oberoi, Marrakech, Royal Mansour, Marrakech

What to buy: Moroccan leather, Argan oil, pottery, lanterns, rugs and carpets, Moroccan pastries

Tanzania

Discover Tanzania, a haven of nature reserves and warm hospitality. The Tanzanian people, renowned for their friendliness, welcome you to explore the iconic Serengeti National Park, offering glimpses of the ‘big five.’ Conquer the breathtaking Mount Kilimanjaro or marvel at its grandeur from below. Tanzania, bordering Kenya, boasts unique wildlife experiences in parks like Tarangire and Lake Manyara. The Ngorongoro Crater and Serengeti in the north are safari musts. Linguistically diverse, Tanzania’s diverse landscapes include the Zanzibar archipelago. This East African gem beckons with archaeological wonders, three Great Lakes, and the renowned Serengeti migration, making it a top choice among beautiful countries in Africa.

Best time to explore: June to October

Best places to stay: Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, Royal Zanzibar Beach Resort

What to buy: Tanzanite jewellery, Tinga Tinga paintings, Robusta coffee, Makonde figurines

Malawi

In southeastern Africa, Malawi, often termed the ‘Warm Heart of Africa,’ charms visitors with its friendly locals. The focal point is Lake Malawi, the continent’s third-largest lake, boasting palm-fringed beaches and opportunities for freshwater diving. Wildlife enthusiasts can explore game reserves like Liwonde National Park and Majete Game Reserve, while birdwatchers revel in the diverse ecosystems, encompassing wetlands, lakes, forests, and Afromontane highlands. Considered one of Africa’s most attractive and comprehensive destinations, Malawi features central Africa’s highest mountain, vast plateaux with limitless views, unspoiled game parks, and the pristine Lake Malawi—an inland sea. Thrilling safaris, thanks to conservation efforts, make Malawi an irresistibly beautiful country in Africa.

Best time to explore: May-October

Best places to stay: Kaya Mawa by Green Safaris, Sunbird Waterfront

What to buy: Wood and soapstone carvings, colourful textiles, pottery, bead, cane, and raffia items

Madagascar

Madagascar, the world’s fourth-largest island, impresses with its diverse landscapes—deserts, beaches, and rainforests. Located off Africa’s southeast coast, Madagascar is renowned for wildlife reserves like Andasibe-Mantadia National Park and the unique lemurs. A biodiversity hotspot, it hosts 5 percent of global plant and animal species. The Avenue of the Baobabs showcases 800-year-old trees, a humbling natural spectacle. History buffs can explore the UNESCO-listed Ambohimanga, a fortified Royal settlement. With a rich cultural blend from its 18 ethnic groups, including African, Arab, and Indian influences, Madagascar offers a wild, remote charm and exceptional hospitality.

Best time to explore: April-October

Best places to stay: Le Jardin du Roy, Radisson Blu Antananarivo Waterfront

What to buy: Baobab seeds, wickerword, coffee, essential oils

Namibia

Namibia, located in Southwestern Africa, stands out for its rugged landscapes and wildlife wonders. Etosha National Park offers a thrilling Big Five safari, while guesthouses provide an authentic local experience. Explore the vibrant Okahandja craft market for unique handmade souvenirs. The iconic Namib Desert boasts towering sand dunes, famously featured in “Mad Max: Fury Road.” With dramatic terrains like Damaraland’s desert elephants and the grand Fish River Canyon, Namibia reveals its untouched beauty. Rich in colonial history, Windhoek showcases historic architecture. Despite being often overlooked, Namibia is a gem and among the top 10 African countries to visit, inviting travellers to discover its breathtaking national parks and unique experiences.

Best time to explore: July-October

Best places to stay: Chobe Marina Lodge, Mokuti Etosha, Zaniar Hotels Sonop

What to buy: Precious stones, leather goods, wooden masks, fabrics, Namibian wine

South Africa

South Africa, a haven for adventure enthusiasts, offers a plethora of experiences. Dive into Durban’s Indian culinary delights or explore the scenic Transkei and Garden Route for nature and surf. Seek serenity in Vermaaklikheid’s boathouse retreat, perfect for unplugging and enjoying simple pleasures. Kruger National Park provides an immersive stay amid wildlife, creating lasting safari memories. Renowned attractions include Kruger Park, Table Mountain, Cape Point, and historic Robben Island. From upscale Camps Bay to penguin-filled Boulders Beach, the coastal beauty is unmatched. Johannesburg’s vibrant urban life and Soweto’s cultural richness make for some of the most romantic, beautiful places in South Africa. Discover the multifaceted charm of South Africa, a diverse and captivating destination for travellers with diverse preferences.

Best time to explore: May-September

Best places to stay: Fifty Seven Waterberg, Leopard Hills, One&Only Cape Town

What to buy: Rooibos, Biltong, Esona wine, Amarula, Shwe Shwe fabric

Zambia

Zambia, a lesser-explored gem, is one of the most beautiful places in South Africa for vacation for nature enthusiasts. Home to the world’s largest waterfall, Victoria Falls offers thrilling microlight experiences and a dip in the famed Devil’s Pool. The Zambezi River is apt for adventure with white-water rafting, albeit while keeping a watchful eye for lurking crocs. Zambia’s abundant wildlife showcases hippos, giraffes, and a myriad of beautiful birds across its 20 national parks. Beyond nature, the country’s rich cultural heritage, with 72 tribes, unfolds through cultural tours. Explore Zambia, a vibrant country gifted with nature and bountiful traditions, where every experience is genuine and captivating.

Best time to explore: May-October

Best places to stay: InterContinental Lusaka, Taj Pamodzi, Radisson Blu Mosi-Oya-Tunya

What to buy: Batik fabric, carved wooden masks and animals, pottery and beaded jewellery

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What makes Victoria Falls a must-visit destination in Africa?

Victoria Falls is a must-visit for its majestic cascades, being the world’s largest waterfall, thrilling experiences, and the iconic Devil’s Pool.

– Why is the Serengeti known as a world-renowned wildlife destination?

The Serengeti is renowned as a world-class wildlife destination, celebrated for its diverse ecosystems, the Great Migration, and vast savannahs.

– What is unique about the Sahara Desert, and why is it beautiful?

The Sahara Desert’s beauty lies in its unique vastness, stunning dunes, and celestial night skies, contributing to an unparalleled, stark landscape.

– What attractions can I explore on Table Mountain in South Africa?

On Table Mountain in South Africa, visitors can explore an iconic landmark offering panoramic views, hiking trails, and rich biodiversity.

– Why are the Seychelles islands considered some of the most beautiful in the world?

The Seychelles islands are considered among the world’s most beautiful due to pristine beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and lush landscapes.

– Is it safe to visit some of these beautiful places in Africa?

For safety, it’s advisable to research specific regions and follow travel advisories to ensure a secure visit to Africa’s beautiful places.

– What is the best time to visit these beautiful places in Africa?

Consider diverse climates, in different parts of Africa but generally, dry seasons are recommended for a pleasant visit to Africa’s various and beautiful destinations.

– Do I need a visa to visit African countries as a tourist?

Yes, Indian passport holders need a visa to visit Africa.

– Are there guided tours available for exploring these beautiful places in Africa?

Guided tours with experienced guides are widely available and enhance the exploration of Africa’s diverse and beautiful locales.

– Can I find a variety of accommodations in these beautiful places in Africa?

Diverse accommodations, ranging from luxury resorts to budget-friendly options, cater to varied preferences in Africa’s beautiful places.

– What are some other beautiful destinations in Africa that are worth exploring?

Cape Town, Marrakesh, Cairo, Madeira, Kruger National Park, etc.