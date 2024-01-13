‘My Demon’ fans, get ready to dive into the charm of its stunning shooting locations

As K-dramas continue to grow in popularity, the ongoing romcom, My Demon, has fans captivated by the romantic storyline of the lead couple. The plot follows the journey of a wealthy heiress, Do Do-hee, and a powerful demon, Jung Koo Won, who loses his power. Together, they strive to regain these powers, leading to a blossoming romance between them. The show enchants viewers with the chemistry between the protagonists and the captivating K-drama shooting locations. If you are curious about where the magic happened, we have uncovered the shooting locations of My Demon.

The series, which currently has 12 episodes on Netflix, releases two new episodes every weekend, on Friday and Saturday respectively. Kim Yoo-jung and Song Kang portray the lead roles of Do Do-hee and Jeong Gu-won. Exploring the My Demon shooting locations might reveal crucial plot points, so brace yourself for some spoilers.

Most of the filming for My Demon took place in Seoul, South Korea’s capital, with additional shooting locations in Wonju and Goyang. For those planning to visit the shooting locations in Seoul and Goyang, Gimpo International Airport is the recommended gateway.

K-drama filming: Explore the magnificent My Demon shooting locations in South Korea

Hotel Eliena, Seoul

Nestled in the heart of Gangnam, the Eliena Hotel is a four-star property famous for its elegant and contemporary design that became one of the My Demon shooting locations. At the beginning of the show, Do Do-hee receives an award at an event hosted in the Grand Ballroom of the Eilena Hotel. This luxurious hotel has stylish rooms, providing an ideal setting for a staycation in the city, offering you the opportunity to experience the location where these memorable scenes were shot.

Latitude32 at Sofitel Ambassador, Seoul

Located on the 32 floor of the Sofitel Ambassador Seoul, a five-star hotel in Songpa-Gu, Latitude32 is the rooftop speakeasy featured in My Demon, where the protagonists have a fateful blind date. In the storyline, Do Do-hee mistakenly arrives at the wrong restaurant for her blind date, leading to a chance encounter with Jeong Gu-won at Latitude32. The luxurious bar, inspired by Parisian elegance, offers an expansive space with a curated selection of wines and signature cocktails. Visit Latitude32 to enjoy a drink and maybe even live your own K-drama moment inspired by this My Demon shooting location.

Ilsan Lake Park, Goyang

The iconic Ilsan Lake Park Garosugil, a popular shopping street in Goyang, serves as the backdrop for a monumental scene in My Demon. This location becomes the setting where Jeong Gu-won and Do Do-hee meet after he loses his demon powers. The street, lined with malls and fountains, is set beside the beautiful lake, showcasing stunning architecture that makes it a fitting choice for a filming location.

Daerim Plaza, Seoul

In this bustling plaza, the protagonists create an adorable scene as Do Do-hee comes to rescue Jeong Gu-won during an attack. The fight scene turns into a tango dance, with the two gracefully swaying to the music while fending off assailants. Daerim Plaza is a popular street that has also been featured in several other K-dramas, like See You In My 19th Life and Little Women.

Grand Hyatt, Seoul

Another opulent five-star hotel served as a key shooting location for My Demon. The Grand Hyatt Seoul is a luxury hotel set against the scenic backdrop of the Han River and Mount Namsan. The hotel hosted the on-screen wedding of Do Do-hee and Jeong Gu-won, with wedding photos taken in front of the hotel. The wedding scene was shot in the Grand Floor, one of the most magnificent ballrooms in Seoul.

Woonjung Green Campus in Sungshin Women’s University, Seoul

A university campus is prominently featured in My Demon. Sungshin Women’s University, specifically the Woonjung Green Campus, was transformed into the Sunwol Foundation, the company chaired by the male protagonist. The staircase scene was filmed on this campus, which houses the College of Convergence Culture and Arts. The Woonjung Green Campus also boasts the Sungshin Women’s University Costume Museum and Natural History Museum, open to all.

Seoul Forest

The lush greenery of Seoul Forest adds another dimension to My Demon’s shooting locations. Mirror Lake in the Seoul Forest was the backdrop for a romantic date between the two protagonists. Serving as a cultural and leisure hub, Seoul Forest comprises four dynamic spaces: Culture & Art Park, Education Park, Eco-Forest and Riverside Park. Visitors can explore areas like the Insect Garden, Mirror Lake, and Lake Fountain while enjoying the company of deer.

Universal Arts Center, Seoul

Formerly known as the Little Angels Arts Center, the exterior of the Universal Arts Center featured as the Sunwol Foundation building. This performing arts theatre is recognised as a Korean Culture and Arts Center and a hub for international cultural exchange. The venue hosts iconic Korean musicals, operas and award shows.

Oak Valley Resort, Wonju

Portrayed as the mansion of Mirae Group Chairman Joo Cheon-sook, the Oak Valley Resort in South Korea offers a glimpse into stylish celebrations, such as her birthday party shown in the series. The well-designed Oak Valley Resort doubles as a popular ski destination in the winter. Those interested can visit for a staycation and witness this My Demon shooting location. The closest airport is Wonju Airport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Can I visit the filming locations of the K-drama My Demon in South Korea?

Yes, you can visit the filming locations of My Demon in South Korea. Public places like Seoul Forest, Ilsan Lake Park, and Daerim Plaza are accessible, and hotels are open to those seeking accommodation or dining.

– Are there guided tours to visit for the K-drama My Demon filming locations?

As of now, there are no guided tours for My Demon shooting locations.

– Can I take photographs at the filming locations?

Yes, you can take photographs at the shooting locations.

– Are there any specific cities or regions where My Demon was filmed?

My Demon is mostly filmed in Seoul, South Korea.