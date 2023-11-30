Nomad-friendly nations: Spain and top nine countries for seamless work and travel

If you’re planning a work and travel adventure, you’ll be delighted to discover an exclusive list of the best digital nomad visas, with Spain leading as the country with the most favourable programme in the world.

Since the launch of its digital nomad visa in early 2023, Spain has surpassed several countries that have been offering such visas for years. The comprehensive list ranks Argentina second, Romania third, UAE fourth and Croatia fifth.

VisaGuide.World conducted a study across 38 countries offering digital nomad visas, considering factors like visa availability, internet speed, taxation policies, cost of living, Global Health Score, tourism popularity, and income requirements for visa applications. The result is the Digital Nomad Visa Index.

Ranking the best digital nomad visas around the world

Spain Argentina Romania UAE Croatia Portugal Uruguay Malta Norway Andorra

According to the study, Spain emerges as the most budget-friendly destination, with remote workers able to live on a minimum of EUR 641 (approximately USD 701) per month. However, the application process requires people to have at least EUR 2,140 (approximately USD 2,342) per month. Spain is also one of the top tourist destinations in Europe, adding to its popularity among digital nomads.

Argentina and Romania, ranking second and third, are not only excellent tourist destinations but also stand out for their respective tax policies – Argentina’s no-tax policy and Romania’s tax-free period – coupled with high-speed internet.

The UAE secures its position in the top five due to Dubai’s high-income opportunities and the nation’s tax-free policy. Croatia stands out with a combination of a long tax-free duration, a moderate cost of living, and good internet speed.

