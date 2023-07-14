These Asian countries are among the best for expats to live in

A recent survey has revealed the best countries for expats to live in, and it includes five Asian nations.

The Expat Insider 2023 survey took data from over 12,000 expats into account, analysing it on about 56 factors including cost of living, career prospects, availability of housing, social life and high-speed internet. According to the data, Mexico tops the list and Asian destinations include Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Bahrain and the Philippines.

These are the best countries for expats to live in according to Expat Insider

Mexico ranks first in the list, which comprises 53 nations, because expats here enjoy a great social life and an affordable lifestyle, according to the survey. In fact, the country has been in the top five ever since the list first came out in 2014. Throughout the survey’s 10 years, Mexico has ranked among the best in the Ease of Settling In Index. Expats say that locals here are friendly in general, which helps them make friends easily. Mexico also tops the Culture and Welcome subcategory, with expats stating that it’s easy to get used to the local culture. All this along with factors such as easily available and affordable housing and good general cost of living contribute to its top rank.

The second best country for expats to live in is Spain, which has enough leisure options, a vibrant culture and exciting nightlife. The country also has a great climate and weather, making it easier for expats to spend time outdoors and enjoy recreational activities and sports. In third place is Panama with a great Ease of Settling In score. It’s also among the top countries where expats feel making friends is easy and the culture is welcoming.

The 10 best countries for expats to live in:

Mexico Spain Panama Malaysia Taiwan Thailand Costa Rica Philippines Bahrain Portugal

Hero and featured image credit: Jezael Melgoza/Unsplash

