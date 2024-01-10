facebook
Brazil prolongs visa exemption for citizens from these countries until April
Travel
10 Jan 2024 04:59 PM

Pyusha Chatterjee

Travellers from Australia, Canada, and the US have a reason to rejoice as the government of Brazil has extended the suspension of visa requirements for these countries until April 10, 2024.

This decision comes amidst a surge in tourist arrivals, particularly during the festive season of the Rio Carnival Festival in February, making it a strategic move by the Brazilian government.

More about Brazil’s visa suspension for these three countries:

Brazil Visa requirements
Image credit: Lembi/ Shutterstock

In a proactive move to stimulate the tourism sector, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro initially lifted visa requirements in 2019. However, Australia, Canada, and the US maintained visa requirements for Brazilian visitors.

Government officials emphasise that the postponement is aimed at ensuring a smooth implementation process and avoiding disruptions during the high tourist season.

Recent reports highlight that the current president, in office for approximately a year, opted to reintroduce Brazil visa requirements. Notably, Japan was initially included in the list but reached an agreement with Brazil in September, leading to eased travel regulations for citizens of both countries.

The Rio Carnival Festival, renowned as the Rio de Janeiro Carnival, stands as one of the world’s largest celebrations. The Sambadrome parades are a major highlight of this grand event, scheduled from February 9 to 17 this year. Find out more about the carnival festivities here.

(Feature image credit: Raphael Nogueira/ Unsplash)

This story first appeared here

Pyusha Chatterjee

A journalist, Pyusha has previously worked with media organisations including The New Indian Express and Hindustan Times. A solo traveller by choice, she loves exploring life more than anything else, after food of course. When she isn't gardening, writing, reading, cooking or singing out loud, you can spot her watching films and series, debating with friends or organising things unnecessarily.

 
