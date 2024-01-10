Brazil prolongs visa exemption for citizens from these countries until April

Travellers from Australia, Canada, and the US have a reason to rejoice as the government of Brazil has extended the suspension of visa requirements for these countries until April 10, 2024.

This decision comes amidst a surge in tourist arrivals, particularly during the festive season of the Rio Carnival Festival in February, making it a strategic move by the Brazilian government.

More about Brazil’s visa suspension for these three countries:

In a proactive move to stimulate the tourism sector, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro initially lifted visa requirements in 2019. However, Australia, Canada, and the US maintained visa requirements for Brazilian visitors.

Government officials emphasise that the postponement is aimed at ensuring a smooth implementation process and avoiding disruptions during the high tourist season.

Recent reports highlight that the current president, in office for approximately a year, opted to reintroduce Brazil visa requirements. Notably, Japan was initially included in the list but reached an agreement with Brazil in September, leading to eased travel regulations for citizens of both countries.

The Rio Carnival Festival, renowned as the Rio de Janeiro Carnival, stands as one of the world’s largest celebrations. The Sambadrome parades are a major highlight of this grand event, scheduled from February 9 to 17 this year. Find out more about the carnival festivities here.

(Feature image credit: Raphael Nogueira/ Unsplash)

