Will you really be able to make phone calls on flights? Here’s what you need to know

Will this evolution allow you to send and receive messages, binge-watch videos without even downloading them beforehand, stay connected throughout your work, and make phone calls on a plane instead of switching to airplane mode? Maybe, yes! Because the European Union member states are about to make the 5G network accessible on flights, by June 30, 2023.

No more airplane mode; there will be 5G frequency bands on flights

Switching off all your electronic gadgets or turning on airplane mode every time you board a flight would no longer be needed in the European Union in the coming months because a very recent circular by the European Commission explains that airlines would be having 5G connectivity on flights. With the availability of a 5G network on phones, while flying, all passengers will be able to use their phones for calling, for keeping in touch with their work or for any sort of commitment all while they are in the air, flying to their destination and it is a plus for keeping the passengers engaged throughout their journeys.

There are a few flights worldwide that already have the 5G network on board

According to a published report by NDTV, the European Commission declared to introduce the 5G network on aeroplanes in December 2022, and that will additionally offer a good network for the passengers to stay in touch with the ground regardless of the altitude. Passengers will not be asked by the cabin crew to turn their electronic gadgets to airplane mode or to keep them switched off. Travellers can easily make phone calls, browse anything they want and hence, stay diverted until they land safely. Presently, there are a few flights that do offer WiFi connectivity on board, namely- Emirates, Turkish Airlines, Philippine Airlines, Hong Kong Airlines, and a few others.

Turning off the airplane mode and having access to the internet in the EU will be safe

It is very much true that the presence of any sort of connectivity that links mobile phones or electronic gadgets to having internet access or other kinds of access, is usually prohibited while flying because it gets in the way of the aircraft readings and mechanisms. Following that, especially the interference of the 5G network is something that is most likely to interfere with the flight’s radio connectivity. But here, in the European Union, the exclusive bands that are used are said to cause way less interference and thereby issuing this circular would not be causing any harm.

This is why it could still be safe to have access to a 5G network on a plane

Flying with your gadgets turned off or switched to airplane mode may still be suggested on maximum days for both the flight as well as passengers’ safety. The primary reason is, if your smart gadget is trying to connect to a mobile network, it itself drains a lot of battery and hence, travelling with a low battery is never recommended for a good number of safety concerns. Again, if the particular airlines are permitted to offer such convenience to passengers wherein they will be able to use the internet and make phone calls on the plane with access to this 5G frequency band then certainly they will ensure all kinds of safety and security.

Hero Image Credit: Alexander Schimmeck/Unsplash; Feature Image Credit: Suhyeon Choi/Unsplash

This story first appeared here.