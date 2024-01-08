On-time excellence: Cathay Pacific among Asia-Pacific’s most punctual airlines

Cirium, an aviation analytics firm, has released its 15th edition of the On-Time Performance (OTP) review, evaluating the most punctual airlines and airports based on operational efficiency and punctuality. The report defines an on-time flight as arriving within 15 minutes of the scheduled gate arrival. In the 2023 report, Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong’s largest airline, secured the tenth spot on the list of Asia Pacific’s most punctual airlines. All Nippon Airways from Japan claimed the top position, followed closely by Japan Airlines in second place, and Thai AirAsia in the third spot.

Cirum compiled the list by analysing 600 sources of real-time flight information, ensuring accuracy from airports, air navigation service providers, global distribution systems, airlines, positional data, civil aviation authorities, the Internet, and proprietary data partnerships. The aviation analytics company benefits from a dedicated board of advisors, including industry experts, who diligently review and endorse the data.

Asia-Pacific’s 10 most punctual airlines of 2023

These are the top 10 most punctual airlines of 2023 in the Asia-Pacific region and their OTP ratings:

Al Nippon Airways, Japan (OTP Rating: 82.75 percent) Japan Airlines, Japan (OTP Rating: 82.58 percent) Thai AirAsia, Thailand (OTP Rating: 82.52 percent) IndiGo, India (OTP Rating: 82.12 percent) Air New Zealand, New Zealand (OTP Rating: 79.68 percent) Garuda Indonesia, Indonesia (OTP Rating: 78.67 percent) Singapore Airlines, Singapore (OTP Rating: 78.57 percent) Philippines Airlines, Philippines (OTP Rating: 77.46 percent) Vietnam Airlines, Vietnam (OTP Rating: 77.46 percent) Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong (OTP Rating: 76.32 percent)

In the Asia-Pacific region, Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific exhibited a 76.32 percent OTP rate on 73,578 flights, while its subsidiary HK Express recorded an OTP rate of 85.23 percent on 23,761 flights. The global leader in punctuality was Avianca, the Colombian flag carrier, with an 85.73 percent punctual arrival rate on 2,13,039 flights. Correspondingly, Al Nippon Airways led the Asia-Pacific report with an OTP rate of 82.75 percent on 3.02.279 tracked flights. India’s IndiGo Airline, with an OTP rating of 82.12 percent, ranked fourth on the list.

Top 5 low-cost airlines in 2023

Safair, South Africa (OTP Rating: 92.36 percent) Azul Airlines, Brazil (OTP Rating: 85.51 percent) HK Express, Hong Kong (OTP Rating: 85.23 percent) Jetstar Japan, Japan (OTP Rating: 84.60 percent) Iberia Express, Madrid (OTP Rating: 83.58 percent)

Earlier in 2023, Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific ranked eighth among 325 air carriers on Skytrax’s list of World’s Top 10 Airlines. It also received the World’s Best Inflight Entertainment Award and secured seventh position in the World’s Best Cabin Staff and World’s Cleanest Airlines in 2023. Additionally, Hong Kong International Airport was honoured with the title of Asia’s Leading Airport at the 30th edition of the World Travel Awards in 2023. Two of its luxurious airport lounges also received awards: Asia’s Leading Airline Lounge – First Class for Cathay Pacific’s ‘The Wing, First’, and the region’s Leading Airport Lounge for 2023 for Plaza Premium First.

(Feature Image Credit: Denis Belitsky/Shutterstock)

