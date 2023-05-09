Cathay Pacific is giving away 6,240 free tickets to Hong Kong from Europe and the Middle East

If Hong Kong has always been on your bucket list, now may be the perfect time to book your tickets to the city of skyscrapers. Earlier this year, Hong Kong’s tourism department announced it would give away half a million free flight tickets to lure tourists back. As a part of the campaign, Cathay Pacific started distributing free round-trip flight tickets in phases from March 1. In its latest instalment, the airline offers 6,240 free round-trip airfares to Hong Kong from Europe and Middle East.

The registrations will be open between May 9 and May 16 for travellers from Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, and Israel.

Win free Cathay Pacific flight tickets from Europe and Middle East: Here’s how!

How can you get a pair of free flight tickets? Sign up on the Cathay Pacific website to become a member and participate in the giveaway. If travelling from Germany and Switzerland, you must first complete a quiz. You will receive free flight tickets if you get all your answers right. Please note that the registered name should match the name on your passport.

If you are applying from France, Spain, and Israel, you should first unlock a promo code, which goes live on May 10. Use the promo code to book your flights to Hong Kong. The airline will distribute the tickets on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to catch it soon. Also, enter the Cathay Pacific World of Winners hub page—for more information.

Many more rewards are up for grabs

And while free round-trip air tickets are enough of a draw, it’s worth noting that Hong Kong has many ongoing offers on hotels, F&B, and shopping. Tourists who win free airline tickets to Hong Kong will also be eligible for several rewards, which they can claim at various hotels, attractions, and malls across the city.

So, stay tuned for more giveaways.

(Hero and feature image credits: Pixabay)