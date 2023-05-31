Cathay Pacific is giving away free return tickets from South Africa

It is summer, and many of us are already planning that next big trip. However, if soaring flight fares have been a cause for concern, you could be lucky to win a return flight ticket to Hong Kong. Yes, you read that right. Cathay Pacific is giving away 450 economy round-trip tickets to passengers from Johannesburg in a lucky draw.

The giveaway is a part of the Hello Hong Kong campaign to lure back tourists to the vibrant city. Participants can register for the lucky draw from June 6 to June 12.

Cathay Pacific return flight tickets from South Africa to Hong Kong: How to win

To qualify for the tickets, you must sign up to become a Cathay Pacific member before June 6. The registrations for the lucky draw will open on June 6 at 12 pm, so make sure you get to the South Africa campaign page on time. The form will be prefilled using the name registered in your Cathay member profile. However, you must ensure that the name on the registration form matches your passport’s name. Also, please review the form before you submit it.

The airline will hold the lucky draw on June 27 and notify the winners by mail. Winners will also receive a redemption code email once the redemption period for the ticket begins.

Note: Any applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges will be at the traveller’s cost.

Mark your calendar for June 6

If you win, you must use your redemption code within one month of receiving it to book your flights within the next nine months. The travel period for the tickets can be between two days to one month. Remember, each entrant is eligible to submit one entry only. So, if you wish to grab more tickets, be sure that you make multiple registrations.

Are you ready to say hello to Hong Kong? Then, mark your calendar and bookmark Cathay’s South Africa campaign page.

(Hero and feature image credits: Pixabay)