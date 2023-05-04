Cathay Pacific is offering over 3,000 free air tickets from the UK to Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific has already rolled out several phases of their free ticket giveaway. First, the airline announced that it will away 80,000 free return flight tickets across Southeast Asia. Now, the airline will offer 3,260 free flight tickets to travellers from the United Kingdom flying into Hong Kong for their latest instalment. Registration opens on May 9 and closes on May 15.

A year before the pandemic, Hong Kong attracted around 56 million visitors. Therefore, the government is taking significant steps to lure tourists back.

Here’s how to win free Cathay Pacific flight ticket from the UK to Hong Kong

To be eligible for the flight ticket, you must be a Cathay Pacific member. Not a member? Sign up on Cathay Pacific’s website to become a member and register for the tickets. You will then be asked to complete a quiz. You can win a free ticket if you answer all the questions correctly. However, the airline will allocate the 3,260 tickets on a first-come, first-served basis to those who answer the questions correctly. Once the campaign ends on May 15, the airlines will share the details on redeeming the prize. Also, remember each member is eligible to submit one entry only.

Note: All taxes and surcharges are not a part of the giveaway and are at a cost to the traveller.

More offers are on the way!

The Hong Kong government officials teased that the campaign is only the start of the city’s return to normal. So, stay tuned for more offers on the airlines’ social media channels for more information.

Last year, Hong Kong announced plans to give away half a million airline tickets worth around $254.8 million to global visitors and residents. In addition to the free flight tickets, you can also take advantage of vouchers, special offers and incentives.

Hong Kong International Airport’s World of Winners Ticket Offers campaign is sponsoring all the flight tickets.