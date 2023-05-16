Cathay Pacific is offering free air tickets to Hong Kong from the US and Canada

If you have been waiting to book your Hong Kong travel tickets, there could not be a better time than now! Early this year, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee launched a $2 billion ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign and announced that the government would give away 500,00 airline tickets worth more than €250 million. In the campaign’s latest instalment, Cathay Pacific Airways is handing out free round-trip tickets to the megapolis from the US and Canada.

Starting May 17, the airline will offer a limited number (about 4,445) of free round-trip air tickets from the US gateways (Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, New York (JFK)) and Canada (Vancouver or Toronto) to Hong Kong.

Cathay Pacific free flight tickets from the US and Canada: How to win

The round-trip Cathay Pacific air tickets will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. And while the base fare is waived, all taxes, fees, and surcharges are at the traveller’s cost. Ticket sales start on May 17 and close on May 23 2023, or until all tickets sell out.

To score a round-trip ticket, you must be a Cathay Pacific member. Then, check your account settings to ensure you have opted to receive Cathay Pacific’s marketing communications. On May 17, you will receive a link to this exclusive ticket offer in your inbox. In addition, you will receive a unique code to book the offer. However, you must be logged into your Cathay account to use the code. So, sign up now to ensure you are the first to receive any campaign updates.

Cathay Pacific to announce giveaways from new destinations

You can book one economy round-trip ticket from the US and Canada to Hong Kong on a first-come, first-serve basis.

However, passengers must also travel within the first nine months of ticket purchase. The minimum stay period for the ticket is two days, and the maximum stay period is one month.

Cathay Pacific will also announce giveaways from Japan and Taiwan, so stay tuned.

(Hero and feature image credits: Wallpaperflare)