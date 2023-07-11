facebook
Home > Travel > Travel News > Cathay Pacific is giving away more than 36,000 flight tickets from Taiwan to Hong Kong
Cathay Pacific is giving away more than 36,000 flight tickets from Taiwan to Hong Kong
Travel
11 Jul 2023 10:32 AM

Cathay Pacific is giving away more than 36,000 flight tickets from Taiwan to Hong Kong

Jianne Soriano

Cathay Pacific’s next batch of giveaways is here! The carrier is giving away more than 36,000 free Cathay Pacific flight tickets from Taipei and Kaohsiung to Hong Kong in a lucky draw.

The giveaway is a part of the Hello Hong Kong campaign. You can participate in the lucky draw between July 25 and July 31. Hoping to be lucky? Read on for the details.

How to win free Cathay Pacific flight tickets to Hong Kong 

Now’s the chance to travel to Taiwan if you haven’t already! Cathay Pacific distributes 36,080 economy round-trip tickets to passengers from Taipei and Kaohsiung. Similar to previous giveaways, passengers must be Cathay Pacific Asia Mile members to be eligible to join. After successfully registering, members can visit the official campaign page on July 25 at noon to participate in the lucky draw.

More details will be announced soon, so stay tuned for updates.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cathay Pacific (@cathaypacific)

The last giveaway for foreign travellers

According to the World of Winners website, this giveaway may be the last from Cathay Pacific. So far, they have given out free flight tickets to travellers from South Africathe UK, the USEuropeSouth KoreaJapanthe Middle EastAustralia, New Zealand, and others. The next lucky draw is targeted at travellers residing in Hong Kong which. HK Express has already started handing out more than 20,000 tickets to over 19 destinations.

Earlier this month, Greater Bay Airlines kick-started its giveaway to travellers from Taiwan. The carrier distributed tickets in a lucky draw and extended a buy-one-get-one-free offer.

Besides free flight giveaways, the MTR also gives out 75,000 free Airport Express ticketsshopping e-coupons, and travel vouchers. So, there’s no better time to visit Hong Kong than now. Take advantage of all the giveaways while it lasts!

Cathay Pacific Taiwan hong kong travel
Cathay Pacific is giving away more than 36,000 flight tickets from Taiwan to Hong Kong

Jianne Soriano

An introvert at heart, Jianne expresses herself best through her writing. This Filipino, Hong Kong-born native loves to cover food, entertainment, and culture. When she's not writing, you can find looking for the best eats in town, watching movies or Korean dramas, or travelling solo.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.