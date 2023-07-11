Cathay Pacific is giving away more than 36,000 flight tickets from Taiwan to Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific’s next batch of giveaways is here! The carrier is giving away more than 36,000 free Cathay Pacific flight tickets from Taipei and Kaohsiung to Hong Kong in a lucky draw.

The giveaway is a part of the Hello Hong Kong campaign. You can participate in the lucky draw between July 25 and July 31. Hoping to be lucky? Read on for the details.

How to win free Cathay Pacific flight tickets to Hong Kong

Now’s the chance to travel to Taiwan if you haven’t already! Cathay Pacific distributes 36,080 economy round-trip tickets to passengers from Taipei and Kaohsiung. Similar to previous giveaways, passengers must be Cathay Pacific Asia Mile members to be eligible to join. After successfully registering, members can visit the official campaign page on July 25 at noon to participate in the lucky draw.

More details will be announced soon, so stay tuned for updates.

The last giveaway for foreign travellers

According to the World of Winners website, this giveaway may be the last from Cathay Pacific. So far, they have given out free flight tickets to travellers from South Africa, the UK, the US, Europe, South Korea, Japan, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and others. The next lucky draw is targeted at travellers residing in Hong Kong which. HK Express has already started handing out more than 20,000 tickets to over 19 destinations.

Earlier this month, Greater Bay Airlines kick-started its giveaway to travellers from Taiwan. The carrier distributed tickets in a lucky draw and extended a buy-one-get-one-free offer.

Besides free flight giveaways, the MTR also gives out 75,000 free Airport Express tickets, shopping e-coupons, and travel vouchers. So, there’s no better time to visit Hong Kong than now. Take advantage of all the giveaways while it lasts!