Cathay Pacific is giving away 12,000 return tickets from Japan to Hong Kong

Has Hong Kong been on your bucket list? If you are lucky, you can score a free return ticket to Hong Kong as Cathay Pacific gives away 12,000 flight tickets from Japan. The airline will begin its ticket giveaway on June 26 for passengers from Tokyo (Narita), Osaka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Fukuoka in a lucky draw.

So, participate in the lucky draw between June 26 and July 2 and do not miss a chance to win a free trip to Hong Kong. The giveaway covers airfare on round-trip economy-class flights.

Cathay Pacific giveaway: Here’s how to win free tickets from Japan

First, register on the website to become a Cathay Pacific member to qualify for the lucky draw. You must then fill out the form on the giveaway page, which will be live on June 26 at 12 pm. Ensure that your registration name is the same as your passport.

If you win, you will be notified via email on July 12. You will also receive a redemption code that you should use to book your tickets. It’s important to note that you’ll still have to pay any related surcharges, fees, and taxes.

Winners must use their redemption codes within one month to book trips. You can use the tickets for a two-to-seven-day trip between July 12, 2023, and April 11, 2024.

Hong Kong Airlines is also distributing free return tickets from Japan

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Airlines also gives away 2,050 return tickets to travellers from Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, Fukuoka, Okinawa, and Nagoya. In addition, the airline is offering discounted round-trip tickets from Tokyo, Osaka, Okinawa, Fukuoka or Nagoya to Hong Kong as a part of its Special 2-for-1 Offer.

Moreover, visitors travelling to Hong Kong will also be eligible for discounts on food, drink, attractions, accommodation and transport. Arriving tourists will receive a welcome pack (with vouchers) when they land at Hong Kong Airport to that they can avail to get discounts across 1500 attractions and services in the mega city. You can collect your welcome pack from the tourist information desks in the arrival hall of Hong Kong Airport.