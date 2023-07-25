China To Resume Visa-Free Entry For Singapore And Brunei Citizens From July 26

Starting July 26, China is resuming its 15-day visa-free entry for those living in Singapore and Brunei. The news was announced by the Chinese embassies in the two countries on July 23.

This update comes three years after China stopped giving visas owing to the COVID-19 pandemic (2020). It was among the countries with the strictest lockdown and border control measures. It didn’t allow travel even after major countries across the globe resumed international travel, albeit with restrictions.

All about the 15-day visa-free entry to China for Singapore and Brunei residents

According to Reuters, visa-free entry will be allowed for Brunei and Singapore residents with ordinary passports. Travellers can visit China for business, leisure, to meet friends and relatives and if they’re transiting through the nation, states a notice on the official website of the country’s Embassy in Singapore. Also, visas issued to Singaporeans will remain valid, adds the Embassy.

The announcement has been welcomed by Singaporeans. Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, “This [visa-free travel] will facilitate people and business flows between our countries and pave the way for deeper bilateral cooperation, especially following the upgrade in Singapore-China relations to an All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership earlier this year during Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s visit to Beijing.”

China began relaxing its COVID-19-induced measures in December 2022. These included mass testing, long quarantines and lockdowns. In March 2023, the country began issuing all types of visas to foreign nationals. However, visa-free facilities were suspended. The latest update comes as China is looking to strike a deal with Singapore to allow Chinese nationals visa-free travel to the country, adds Reuters.

Hero and featured image credit: Theodor Lundqvist/Unsplash

This story first appeared here.