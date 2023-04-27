China Travel: PCR tests to be dropped for inbound travellers

China-bound travellers can breathe a sigh of relief as the country is dropping the negative PCR test mandate. The new rule will come into place on April 29.

China has had some of the strictest restrictions in place when it comes to travel. The new norm is set to replace the rule that was a major deterrent for travellers to come and visit the nation, even when the country resumed issuing all types of visas in March.

China travel: What are the new norms

Starting April 29, travellers can show a negative rapid antigen test result instead of a PCR test. Further, airlines will not be required to check the proof, South China Morning Post quoted Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning as saying at a press briefing earlier this week.

Though China, over the last few months, relaxed several “zero COVID” measures, it kept the PCR rule in place, partly because other nations were testing Chinese travellers over the fear of infection. Places such as the USA and Japan have now stopped testing Chinese travellers, the SCMP report adds.

However, despite opening its borders to all types of travellers, the recovery of air travel in China has been slow. Other deterrents such as high airfares, limited capacity in airlines, and delayed passports and visas, among others, have been barriers, preventing travel from getting back to its full potential. The move to scrap the PCR tests seems to be aimed at bringing in more travellers into the country, reports add.

A day before the new rule was announced, Yanzhong Huang, senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, said the PCR testing requirement was costly and time-consuming for many travellers and should be abolished, reports the New York Times.

