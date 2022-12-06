facebook
Home > Travel > Travel News > Beijing and Shenzhen stop COVID testing for public transport amidst China travel restrictions
Beijing and Shenzhen stop COVID testing for public transport amidst China travel restrictions
Travel
06 Dec 2022 01:55 PM

Beijing and Shenzhen stop COVID testing for public transport amidst China travel restrictions

Sreetama Basu

That COVID cases are at an all-time high in China is no news. Following this, China implemented strict COVID testing and quarantine rules across the country. But since last month, China has been easing its testing requirements and travel restrictions. Now the Chinese authorities have announced that Beijing and Shenzhen will no longer require a negative test report from people to avail public transport.

This move comes from the authorities even amidst rising cases, as China aims to have a more targeted approach to make its zero-COVID policy more effective. Owing to the economic slowdown and public unrest and protests, China is taking measures to ease its travel restrictions and testing requirements.

China eases travel restrictions; Beijing and Shenzhen remove COVID testing for public transport

Capital Beijing announced that people won’t need to carry negative test results to avail public transport from December 5 onwards. Shenzhen soon followed suit. However, people will still need to carry a negative result obtained within the last 48 hours to enter and access other public forums like shopping malls, many of which are gradually opening up.

China travel
Image: Courtesy Mufid Majnun/Unsplash

Beijing has also shut many of its testing booths, following protests from citizens around the mandatory requirement of negative COVID test results to enter places like supermarkets and the subways. China’s biggest cities like Chengdu and Tianjin are also following suit.

More than three years into the pandemic, China has been one of the worst affected. It has previously announced nation-wide lockdowns and frequent testing. On easing its COVID safety protocols, China said that it needs to take measures to save lives without overwhelming its healthcare system.

Mandatory quarantine for all travellers visiting China is still in place.

Further reduction on China travel restrictions

China is set to further reduce testing requirements and even COVID-positive people and their close contacts to isolate at home under certain conditions, according to Reuters. This is a significant measure in China’s ease of COVID restrictions, as earlier, it would lock down entire communities, sometimes for weeks, after even just one positive case.

Hero Image: Courtesy JC Gellidon/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Prasesh Shiwakoti (Lomash)/Unsplash

This story first appeared here.

People’s Republic of China Covid testing kit covid-19 travel restrictions
Beijing and Shenzhen stop COVID testing for public transport amidst China travel restrictions

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.