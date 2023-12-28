Coronavirus update: India, Singapore, China, and other countries impose travel restrictions

The unfortunate clash of year-end vacations and an uptick in coronavirus cases has dampened the spirit of many. The new COVID-19 variant, JN.1 has triggered a comeback of thermal scanners at airports, face mask mandates, and the dreary social distancing. Various countries are imposing travel restrictions on international visitors as part of their preventive measures. If you’re planning to travel abroad for Christmas or New Year festivities, be wary of the travel guidelines in the destination country.

Coronavirus brings back travel restrictions in these five countries

Singapore

💉 Complete two-dose vaccination

😷 Wear masks

✈️ Airport temperature scans From Singapore to Indonesia, governments across Asia are bringing back such measures to limit a rapid resurgence of respiratory infections as Covid cases jump https://t.co/qjnOTqHgBn — Bloomberg Australia (@BloombergAU) December 14, 2023



With Singapore clocking in 56,0439 COVID-19 cases from December 3 to 9, 2023, and 65 new COVID-19 patients being hospitalised just in the last week (as of December 21, 2023), the country has put strict travel guidelines in place to control the surge in cases. In addition to masks being compulsory at airports, the Singapore Government has urged the public to exercise meticulous personal and social responsibility, purchase travel insurance, and avoid crowded areas with poor ventilation. As for the travel restrictions, travellers are advised to get vaccinated against yellow fever, visit a doctor four to six weeks prior to travelling, and ensure that their COVID-19 vaccination is up to date. A new COVID-19 Treatment Facility has also been dedicated to assist patients.

Indonesia

Compared to November 2023, coronavirus cases in Indonesia have witnessed a 13 percent spike, with Jakarta recording an average of 200 cases per day. As per the Health Ministry, 90 percent of these cases are mild and asymptomatic, and the hospitalisation rate is under control. The Government is urging the public to take the booster dose, wear masks, and postpone travelling to places that have reported a rise in cases. Additionally, thermal scanners have also been installed at various locations.

Malaysia

Just a week ahead of Christmas and New Year, the coronavirus cases have nearly doubled in Malaysia. While the Government hasn’t proposed a complete lockdown at this tourist hub, they have mandated community tracing via the ‘Test, Report, Isolate, Inform, Seek’ (TRIIS) system. In terms of travel restrictions, locals are advised to wear masks, and senior citizens and those with comorbidities are requested to get the COVID-19 booster dose.

China

On December 15, 2023, China reported seven new cases caused by the subvariant JN.1. While the prevalence of the virus is relatively low in the country, authorities cannot discard the possibility of it becoming a dominant strain, especially owing to imported cases. So, if you’re travelling to China, it’s best to follow standard COVID-19 guidelines like masking up in public areas, and ensuring that you’re recently vaccinated, and don’t have any flu-like symptoms.

India (Karnataka)

With a surge in the number of positive JN.1 COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, India, the state has brought black the seven-day mandatory isolation for patients. Post a Technical Advisory Committee meeting, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao shared that 36 people tested positive for this new variant — of which 20 are from Bangalore — making the total number of active cases 436. According to reports, of the 60 samples tested for genome sequencing, 34 belong to the JN.1 variant, along with another, JN.1.1. Also, Karnataka has reported 74 new COVID-19 cases as well as two deaths with comorbidities, state reports. Although the minister hasn’t imposed any restrictions on New Year celebrations, visitors are being advised to follow all necessary COVID-19 protocols including social distancing, wearing masks and sanitisation.

(Representational Feature Image Credit: People Image Studio/Shutterstock)

This story first appeared here.