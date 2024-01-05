Finland increases daily financial requirement for Schengen visa

Finland has announced a hike in the minimum daily financial requirement for a Schengen visa, elevating it from €30 to €50. This change, effective from January 1, 2024, is part of new regulations introduced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Finland, specifically impacting short-stay travellers.

Finland’s new Schengen visa requirements: Key details

Finland to increase financial requirement for Schengen visas to EUR 50 per day of stay and introduce proof of sponsorship form concerning visa applicants. Read more ⬇️https://t.co/TKoKITOjyR — MFA Finland 🇫🇮 (@Ulkoministerio) January 2, 2024

From now on, tourists bound for Finland must showcase a higher daily balance in their bank account for each day of stay to qualify for a Schengen visa. Aimed at enhancing immigration procedures, curbing visa overstays, and preventing situations where tourists face financial constraints, these changes are also a response to the recent rise in the cost of living.

In addition to the increased financial requirement, Finland now mandates Schengen visa applicants to provide evidence of sponsorship or accommodation throughout their stay. This means that applicants can demonstrate financial coverage with support from a Finnish citizen or resident. The proof of sponsorship form allows the citizen or resident to vouch for the financial support they are extending to the visa applicant, ensuring accountability and transparency in the financial arrangements.

A Schengen visa serves as an entry permit for temporary visits to various European countries within the Schengen area. Possession of a Schengen visa grants travellers access to 23 of the 27 EU member countries, along with Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein.

(Feature Image Credit: H_Ko/Shutterstock)

