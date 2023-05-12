Three airlines are handing out 24,000 free flight tickets from South Korea to Hong Kong

Not one but three major Hong Kong airlines are joining hands for a free flight ticket giveaway from South Korea to Hong Kong. Starting May 16, participants can win one of the 24,000 economy round-trip tickets. The lucky draw by Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Airlines, and Greater Bay Airlines is part of the Hello Hong Kong campaign.

This free ticket giveaway is the latest in the campaign from the World of Winners initiative. Most recently, 80,000 air tickets were allocated across Southeast Asia, 3,620 for travellers across the UK, and 6,240 for those in Europe and the Middle East. With the campaign, the government hopes to lure international tourists back to Hong Kong and revive the pandemic-stricken economy.

How to win free flight tickets from South Korea to Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific is rolling out more than 10,600 return tickets for participants between May 16 and 22. Passengers must be at least 19 years old and registered Cathay members. They should then fill out a form with the name written on the Cathay Pacific website.

Winners will be notified on June 1 and receive a redemption code via email, which they can use to redeem the tickets within one month. Once the tickets are redeemed, passengers can use them for two to seven-day trips to Hong Kong. The tickets are valid for nine months from the redemption date.

Hong Kong Airlines and Greater Bay Airlines will distribute the remaining 13,398 tickets. Greater Bay Airlines will run the lucky draw and buy-one-get-one-free offer from May 16 to July 31. Meanwhile, Hong Kong Airlines will give away tickets on a first-come-first-served basis from May 17 to 19. The specific quota for each airline has not been announced yet.

Note: All taxes and surcharges are not a part of the giveaway and are at a cost to the traveller.

Cathay Pacific’s next giveaway

Following Southeast Asia, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East, Cathay Pacific is rolling out another lucky draw later this month. This time, it will be for travellers coming from North America, Australia, and New Zealand. So, stay tuned for more offers on the airlines’ social media channels.

Other than flight tickets, there have also been travel and dining vouchers, as well as other incentives. For Hongkongers, the government has already distributed the first round of consumption vouchers in April. Keep your eyes peeled for more giveaways in the coming months.

