Great news for flyers: This airline is giving free Wi-Fi to all passengers onboard

All passengers can use onboard Wi-Fi for free on Emirates flights, the airline recently announced. The feature, though available for free, can only be availed by members of Emirates’ loyalty programme, Skywards.

1. All passengers with Emirates Skywards membership, irrespective of the tier (Gold, Silver, Platinum or Blue) and the cabin class (First, Business, Premium Economy and Economy) they belong to, will have access to free app messaging.

2. First Class passengers with any Skywards membership can have unlimited free internet connectivity.

3. All Business Class passengers except blue-tier Skywards members can access unlimited connectivity.

3. Platinum Skywards members can access unlimited free Wi-Fi in all cabin classes.

Emirates Skywards – Everything you need to know

1. Emirates Skywards is a loyalty programme of flydubai and Emirates airlines, and it offers complimentary benefits to the passengers.

2. Passengers can earn Tier Miles and Skywards Miles on flydubai and Emirates flights. ‘Miles’ are points earned by frequently flying with the same airline, shopping or dining with the airline’s partners worldwide and spending on co-branded airline credit cards. These points can be further redeemed for flight upgrades, special discounts on airfares, hotel stays, and other rewards. Miles earned for this airline have a validity of three years.

3. There are four tiers under Tier Miles – Blue, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Common benefits like having a personal travel coordinator, complimentary seat selection, special member-only travel packages, and waitlist priority among others can be availed by the registered members.

4. Passengers can sign up for this programme via flydubai.com, emirates.com, the official Emirates and flydubai app, or the onboard Wi-Fi portal.

Is the recent development benefitting the passengers?

The latest development by the airline witnessed beneficial results, with 30,000 extra Economy Class passengers connecting to free inflight Wi-Fi every week, as per the airlines’ press release.

A new-high speed onboard broadband connectivity will be introduced by the airline in 2024

Scheduled for 2024, the airline will also offer new high-speed inflight broadband powered by Inmarsat’s GX Aviation, onboard 50 new Airbus A350 aircraft’, the press release stated. The Airbus A350s will be the first Emirates aircraft to introduce Inmarsat’s Global Xpress (GX) satellite network onboard. The network will let passengers experience uninterrupted internet connectivity regardless of the destination.

