Google flights: Your gateway to book affordable air tickets online

Tech-giant Google stands as an unrivalled titan in technology and online services, consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation. Be it search engines, cloud computing or advertising, Google has seamlessly distinguished itself as a leader in every segment it has stepped foot in. One exemplary example of its technological prowess is Google Flights, an intelligent and user-friendly platform that reflects the search giant’s unwavering focus on enhancing user experiences. Google Flights, a part of a larger platform, i.e., Google Travel, leverages its state-of-the-art technology, the latest algorithms, and real-time data to provide detailed information about flights, their prices, economical flight options, and much more to travellers.

In this fast-paced world, where every minute counts and every penny saved is victory, having the right tools at your disposal can make all the difference. If you are looking for flight tickets to travel to your next destination and want to save money while booking them, you should know how to put Google Flights to good use. It is a powerful and user-friendly tool that works more than just another platform.

Modern travellers prefer popular travel sites like GoIbibo, or Ixigo to book air tickets. However, while making this choice, they miss out on a very efficient and user-friendly platform, Google Flights, that helps them book the cheapest flight to their destination.

Many people also search cheap flights before booking their tickets online. But, honestly, there is no one place/platform where you can find the cheapest air tickets.

However, few know that Google Flights is here to save their day. If you want to book cheap flight tickets, all you need to do on your device is search for ‘Google flight booking’ or ‘Google flight search’. You will see several options where you will be redirected to Google Flights’ home page. And that is where you feel the change in your booking experience.

As we move further, we will explain the intricacies of this flight tracker, Google’s flight search, etc. – and its other useful features that will make your travel planning much easier. In this article, we delve into the depths of Google Flights, uncovering its features, how you can use it, and providing practical insights for people looking to streamline their travel arrangements.

What is Google Flights?

Google Flights is an online flight booking search platform that helps you buy cheap air tickets through different third-party suppliers, including various airline platforms. It was launched 12 years ago as a part of a larger initiative, Google Travel.

In 2011, Google acquired ITA Software for $700 million. After its new acquisition, it took only a few months for Google to roll out Google Flights. The travel-tech platform was built on the advanced algorithms and technology gained from the buyout.

For newbies, Google Flights is not just another travel platform that offers economical flight options to travellers. It is much more than that. Its intuitive interface provides users with comprehensive information about flights, prices, price history, price forecasts, climate impact, flexible search options, and much more, which helps an individual make an intelligent choice when booking their flight.

How to use Google Flights?

Using Google Flights is no rocket science. Its platform is very user-friendly and looks like any other travel site. When you land on the home page of Google Flights, you will be asked to fill in basic details so that it understands your travel needs and shows you options accordingly.

On the home page, you will get multiple options to select and tell the platform about your upcoming journey. You will have to fill in details like:

Type of Journey: One-way, Round trip, or multi-way

City: Origin and Destination

Number of travellers

Seating Class

Dates: Outbound and/or Return

The platform will then show you a list of options from which you can choose to book your air tickets. However, the key is to know the right way to use Google Flights so that it helps you save more money the next time you decide to travel.

What are the unique features of Google Flights?

As an online flight booking service, Google Flights is loaded with many features. Here are the key things that you need to remember:

1. Choice of destination: Selecting your destination is not limited to just selecting the city. You also get an option to choose the destination country and even the destination continent. The feature might not sound great initially, but it greatly helps when planning to travel internationally. For example, if you plan to travel to Universal Studios this Christmas, you can choose the United States (US) as your destination.

2. Multiple destinations: Another great feature is adding up to seven airports, separated by commas while selecting your ‘origin’ and ‘destination’. E.g., if you plan to travel to Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, or Europe, you can input multiple destinations. It will show you many options, and you can pick the most economical option.

Note: While adding multiple cities in the search box, you must know that many international cities have multiple airport codes. Sharing the input properly will help you derive the best travel options.

3. Trip Days: You can choose the number of days of the trip as the default option while exploring the fares. If you have selected round trip as your journey type, the platform has options, starting from 7 days, to show you the lowest fares accordingly. You can increase the date range of your trip if you are travelling for more than seven days.

4. Best-departing flights: Google Flights gives you several options. However, with its learning and experience, Google ranks several flight options based on their price, timings, and convenience under the ‘best-departing flights’ tab, separating them from the ‘other departing flights’ category.

5. Using Filters Smartly: To find your perfect flight to your destination, Google Flights has many filter options that you should choose smartly while booking your ticket. These filters include stops, airlines, baggage limit, price, timings, emissions, connecting airports, duration, etc.

How to book the best flight on Google Flights?

For people who are new to Google Flights, they might struggle initially to bag the best deal on the platform. However, if you navigate through the platform, you realise there are many user-friendly features that will help you book the best flight.

1. Explore Insights

While booking on Google Flights, you can see if the current prices for your travel are low, high, or typical to historical price averages available on the same route. As a user, you are always tempted to think if it is the right time to book your flight ticket or wait a bit longer.

Google Flights has an added feature that shares valuable insights with the user about the right time to book the flight ticket. It will show you the time/dates when the fares for your chosen destination are at the lowest typically, e.g., two months before the departure or closer to take off.

2. Price Tracker

It is a one-of-a-kind feature in the travel industry and is available on Google Flights. If you do not want to rush your booking and prefer to wait for more affordable fares, let this ‘price tracker’ feature help you grab a better deal. Once you activate it, Google will promptly notify you by email if there are any drops in the flight prices.

This feature helps the most when you are flexible with your travel dates. Also, to use it, you must ensure you are logged in with your Google account so Google can notify you accordingly.

3. Price Guarantee

No one in the travel industry can guarantee you the cheapest price for your destination, but Google Flights. On some travel routes and flight options, you can see a colourful price guarantee badge, which tells you that it is the lowest fare you can get on the day of booking and before the departure.

After you book one of such ‘price guarantee’ tickets, Google tracks the price till the date of departure, and if there is any drop in the price, it pays you the fare difference via Google Pay within 48 hours. However, one must know that this price guarantee is a unique initiative limited to people travelling from the United States.

Also, Google Flights is one of the many initiatives under Google Travel, offering other travel options like hotels, vacation rentals, etc. If you are a climate enthusiast, a traveller, a business person, or a student, Google Flights has everything you need to book your cheapest flight ticket. There are several features, benefits, tips, and tricks to understand how exemplary this online air travel booking platform can be if used correctly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Does Google Flights show accurate prices?

Google Flights is a credible, dependable, and reputable platform for booking flight tickets. Its prices are precise and align with those on airlines’ websites and other online travel agencies (OTAs). However, in rare cases, Google Flights may display incorrect prices due to outdated information available on these websites.

– Does Google Flights offer the cheapest prices?

Google Flights extracts its information on flight pricing from both airlines and OTAs. You need to use Google Flights and its smart features to book the cheapest flight tickets, as it helps you explore a broader range of prices, dates, and destinations. You can, however, compare it with other websites before making the final booking.

– Does Google Flights show options from all airlines?

No, Google Flights does not show flight options from airlines worldwide. However, it gets its pricing information from more than 300 airlines and online travel agencies. It gives you a wide net of options, price ranges, and other options that make you the right choice to book cheap tickets.

Disclaimer: The above article is written for educational purposes only. The author and the publisher do not endorse or aim to influence a buyer’s decision. Travellers are advised to conduct their due diligence and compare prices before booking their flight tickets.