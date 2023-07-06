Greater Bay Airlines is giving away 1,500 free flight tickets from Taipei to Hong Kong

Good news for those looking to visit Hong Kong from Taiwan! Greater Bay Airlines is handing out 1,500 free economy round-trip flight tickets to passengers from Taipei to Hong Kong.

The campaign will start in July and last throughout August. Passengers can pick between two distribution methods: via lucky draw or buy-one-get-one-free offer. Read on for more details.

Here’s how to win the free tickets from Taipei to Hong Kong

The newest giveaway is part of the Hello Hong Kong initiative, in a bid to welcome tourists back to the city. To qualify for the buy-one-get-one-free offer, travellers from Taiwan need to purchase their tickets from three Taipei-based travel agencies. These are Cola Tour, EZTravel, and Martin Travel.

For the buy-one-get-one-free offer, you can grab your tickets between July 3 and August 25 for travel between July 3, 2023, and April 30, 2024 (excluding February 13-18, 2024). Greater Bay Airlines is giving the flight tickets on a first-come-first-served basis.

While airfare will be free of charge, passengers will need to pay taxes and fuel surcharges. In addition, Greater Bay Airlines will also host two lucky draws to give out 200 flight tickets from Taipei to Hong Kong. More details will be revealed soon so stay tuned for the updates on the official giveaway website.

A slew of flight ticket giveaways to welcome tourists

The giveaway to travellers from Taiwan is the latest in a series of lucky draws by the Hong Kong government. It is also part of the World of Winners initiative by the Hong Kong International Airport.

Previously, airlines gave away tickets to travellers from Southeast Asia, the UK, Europe, the US, Canada, South Korea, Australia, South Africa, and more. Recently, Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Airlines and HK Express gave away return tickets travellers from Japan to the city.