Guangzhou is now only two hours away from Hong Kong by ferry

Thanks to the new ferry routes between Pazhou Ferry Terminal and Hong Kong International Airport, travel to Guangzhou is faster. Passengers can also board via the China Ferry Terminal in Tsim Sha Tsui, which has been doing trial runs since April.

Chief Executive John Lee notes Hong Kong business travellers have been using the route during the trial period. The new service allows passengers to reach Guangzhou in just two hours, providing greater convenience. The first maiden voyage took off on May 5.

Guangzhou to Hong Kong ferry route is in service

Previously, travellers from Hong Kong to Guangzhou could only take the high-speed rail or flight. However, both routes could be too expensive or get sold out quickly following the reopening of the border.

The ferry tickets from the airport to Pazhou and vice versa cost HKD 295 for adults and HKD 200 for children. And the fare from Pazhou to Hong Kong China Ferry Terminal is RMB 220 (HKD 250).

The ‘SkyPier’ route provides a one-stop service for many passengers, especially those on connecting flights. Meanwhile, the air departure tax of HKD 120 is also waived if you take the ferry to the airport. Moreover, upon arrival at the airport, you don’t need to go through immigration and customs. There are also luggage check-in services at the ferry terminal from 10 airlines.

Guangzhou, a buzzing metropolis

Guangzhou is one of the largest cities in China and served as the capital three times. While its sub-tropical climate is popular among visitors, most people return for Cantonese cuisine. In fact, Guangzhou has more restaurants than any other Chinese city.

Visitors can experience the best of both worlds, whether shopping or temple hopping. The ferry terminal is conveniently located in the centre of Guangzhou, with access to multiple transportation networks. Guangzhou makes for an enjoyable day trip for Hongkongers!

