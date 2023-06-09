facebook
Home > Travel > Travel News > Your London plans may suffer as Heathrow Airport staff to go on strike from June 24
Your London plans may suffer as Heathrow Airport staff to go on strike from June 24
Travel
09 Jun 2023 02:44 PM

Your London plans may suffer as Heathrow Airport staff to go on strike from June 24

Anushka Goel

London’s Heathrow Airport may soon be the cause of a rocky arrival or departure as the security staff at the airport has decided to go on a long strike of over 60 days.

Your UK travel plans may get delayed owing to these strikes which begin on June 24 and end on August 27. Though this is not the first time that the airport staff is protesting, it is likely to affect almost all weekends of the summer season, as this is the first such strike.

Why is the staff on strike at London’s Heathrow Airport?

Reports state that over 2,000 security staff members are taking part in the strike. They are protesting against unsatisfactory wage offers. Further, traffic at the airport would not just be affected at Terminal 5, but Terminal 3 as well, where staffers have voted to join the strike.

Heathrow airport
Image Credit: Nick Fewings/Unsplash

Terminal 5 serves some major airlines such as British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Emirates, Qatar, United, American and Delta, and while the strike hasn’t caused much trouble for travellers, the upcoming protests could cause difficulties, as per various reports. Talking about the situation, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham told The Guardian, “This is an incredibly wealthy company, which this summer is anticipating bumper profits and an executive pay bonanza. It’s also expected to pay out huge dividends to shareholders, yet its workers can barely make ends meet and are paid far less than workers at other airports.”

According to The Guardian, the security staff has rejected a 10.1-percent pay hike. This is because in real-terms, wages have fallen 24 percent since 2017, as highlighted by the union, with new contracts that were issued amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson of the Heathrow Airport said, “Passengers can rest assured that we will do everything we can to minimise strike disruption so they can enjoy their hard-earned summer holidays,” as per The Guardian.

(Hero and Featured Image credit: Belinda Fewings/Unsplash)

This story first appeared here

travel news Heathrow heathrow airport london airport
Your London plans may suffer as Heathrow Airport staff to go on strike from June 24

Anushka Goel

Anushka has worked with publications such as Times of India and Being Indian. A graduate from Xavier Institute of Communications, she specialises in entertainment, food and travel. She also likes to write about sustainability and beauty. When not working, you can catch her reading a book, tending to her plants, cooking or playing an instrument.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.