HK Airlines is offering flight tickets to Osaka and Tokyo at discounted rates

Owing to the ease of Hong Kong’s travel restrictions, HK Airlines is offering lucrative fares to Japan in addition to introducing non-stop flights to Fukuoka. Further, the airline is launching four weekly direct flights to the Japanese city from April 7, 2023.

HK Airlines is also offering flight tickets to Osaka and Tokyo at discounted prices for next month. Travellers can get hold of discounted returned tickets to these cities if they choose a mid-April departure date from Hong Kong and an arrival date within a week. The carrier is leaving no stone unturned in boosting travel to Japan, its second-largest market before the COVID-19 pandemic.

HK Airlines is offering cheap fares to Japan

The flights to and from Fukuoka will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The departing time would be 10:25 am while the return flights will arrive back in Hong Kong at 6:35 pm. You can make your reservations via designated travel agents until HK Airlines rolls out the tickets on its website.

According to The Standard HK, the airlines mentioned “Japan is always listed as the first choice for Hong Kong travellers. With Japan lifting its travel restrictions, the company believes that the direct flight service to Fukuoka will provide customers with more travel options.”

For the unversed, Cathay Pacific and HK Express are already flying to Fukuoka multiple times a day. Meanwhile, everyone waiting to visit Japan can do so at a cheaper price now. HK Airlines is offering flights to Osaka and Tokyo for as low as HKD 2,197 and HKD 2,768 respectively starting next month. However, these tickets come with their share of restrictions. Passengers can only bring hand luggage weighing up to 7 kg. The carrier will charge HKD 324 for checked-in luggage up to 20 kg. Easter holiday fares aren’t a part of the deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hong Kong Airlines (@hkairlines)



HK Airlines also confirmed that it would resume five-days-per-week flights to Bali and regular flights to Shanghai’s Hongqiao airport starting April 17. Both these routes have remained suspended since March 2020.

(Hero and feature image credits: hkairlines/ Instagram)