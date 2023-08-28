HK Express is offering over 24,000 free tickets from Hong Kong to 19 cities

The free flight ticket giveaway isn’t over yet! HK Express is distributing 24,820 round-trip tickets to Mainland China residents to travel from Hong Kong to 19 cities in Asia. The giveaway starts on August 29 and runs until September 1, on a first-come-first-served basis.

HK Express’ free flight giveaway is the latest batch from the government’s Hello Hong Kong campaign. It aims to encourage more international travellers to visit the city and revive the pandemic-stricken economy.

HK Express’ free flight giveaway: How to win tickets

Participants can visit the campaign website from 10:30 on August 29 to book tickets. They can select the destination and travel period in the search bar. Then, choose the preferred flights and input their personal information — passenger’s name, contact number, and email address in advance. They must also ensure that the name used to make the bookings matches the travel documents for the trip.

After that, they can choose additional services such as checked baggage and inflight meals. Finally, confirm the ticket details and pay. Successful participants will receive a confirmation email with the itinerary details.

Participants must be at least 12 years old and above. They must also reside in Mainland China and have a valid phone number. Winners can travel between September 16, 2023, to June 30, 2024, specific to certain blackout dates. While passengers don’t need to pay the airfare, they must shoulder the additional costs such as taxes and surcharges.

Travellers can choose from 19 destinations

For this round of giveaway, participants can pick 19 different cities across East Asia and Southeast Asia for travel.

Japan: Tokyo (Narita and Haneda), Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, Takamatsu, Kagoshima, Okinawa

South Korea: Seoul, Busan, Jeju

Thailand: Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi), Chiang Mai, Phuket

Vietnam: Da Nang, Nha Trang

Taiwan: Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung

The Hello Hong Kong giveaway campaign kicked off earlier this year, with tickets available to travellers from across the globe including North America, Europe, Australia, and Hong Kong. The last phase will be in September 2023 for Mainland China residents.