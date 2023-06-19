HK Express is giving away 14,900 return tickets from Japan

Cathay Pacific Airlines and Hong Kong Airlines recently announced that they would distribute thousands of flight tickets to travellers from Japan. And now, HK Express is the latest to join the bandwagon. HK Express will distribute 14,900 economy round-trip free tickets to passengers from Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, Takamatsu, Kagoshima, and Okinawa to Hong Kong on a first-come-first-served basis.

You can participate in the giveaway between June 26 and July 9.

HK Express free tickets from Japan: Here’s how to win

You must visit the HK Express Japan campaign page between June 26 and July 9 and participate in the giveaway to win the tickets. If you win, you will receive a confirmation email from the airline. Use the code on your email to book your trip between June 30, 2023, and March 30, 2024. Please note that any applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges will be at the travellers’ cost. Remember, each participant is eligible to submit one entry only. So, if you wish to grab more tickets for your family and friends, be sure that you make multiple registrations.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Airlines is giving away 2,050 tickets for visitors from Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, Okinawa, Fukuoka, and Nagoya. Cathay Pacific will offer 12,000 free return tickets to travellers from Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, and Sapporo in a lucky draw that will be live between June 26 and July 2.

Many more offers and rewards

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee launched a $2 billion ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign early this year. He announced that the government would give away 500,00 airline tickets worth more than €250 million.

Apart from the flight ticket giveaways, it’s worth noting that Hong Kong has many ongoing offers for tourists on hotels, F&B, and shopping. Winning tickets to Hong Kong will also make you eligible for several discount coupons and vouchers. You can use these vouchers at various hotels, malls, and attractions.

Are you ready to say hello to Hong Kong? Then, mark your calendar and bookmark the campaign page.

(All image credits: Wikimedia Commons)