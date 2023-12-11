HK Express is giving away free round-trip tickets to five countries

Got no holiday travel plans? What if we said, you could win free flight tickets to one your favourite overseas destinations? Yes, you read that right. HK Express is back with yet another giveaway just in time for the holiday season.

The Hong Kong-based low-cost airline is giving away 580 round-trip economy tickets to five countries including Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand.

HK Express free ticket to five countries: How to win?

The carrier will distribute the tickets in a lucky draw at the Christmas Car Boot Market at Dolphin Square in Hong Kong on December 8-10, 16-17, 23-26, and 30-31.

Want to win a flight? You must register between 5pm and 9pm each day of the market. The winners will be declared at 9:45pm. The airline will select 580 winners at random. Participants must select their desired travel period and submit their personal information. And while the tickets come free of cost, winners will still need to bear the costs of the taxes, fees, and surcharges.

HK Express participated in the Hello Hong Kong campaign

Earlier this year, the Hong Kong government gave away 500,000 free airline tickets to revive its tourism industry and attract visitors back to the city. HK Express also participated in the World of Winners and Hello Hong Kong campaigns. The tickets were distributed on a first-come-first-served basis to passengers who registered on the airline’s website. The government distributed the tickets in phases through Cathay Pacific, HK Express, Hong Kong Airlines, and Greater Bay Airlines.

As if free flights weren’t enough, visitors to Hong Kong were also offered discounts in shops, restaurants, museums and more.

Sounds pretty awesome, right? We certainly think a free trip to an amazing destination such as Japan and South Korea would be too good to pass. Watch this space for more such flight ticket giveaways.