HK Express is giving away 19,000 free flight tickets to residents on January 10

The Hong Kong free flight ticket giveaway is not over! HK Express is rolling out another giveaway on January 10. A total of 19,000 roundtrip flight tickets are up for grabs for Hong Kong residents.

The giveaway is available on a first-come-first-served basis as part of the airline’s Fly and Shine campaign. Similar to previous campaigns, the giveaway is also sponsored by the Hong Kong International Airport. Keep reading to find out how you can score tickets!

How can Hong Kong residents win the free flight tickets?

To join, visit the campaign website on January 10 at 10 am and select your preferred destination and travel period. Then, fill in passenger information such as name, phone number, and email address. Those who successfully register will receive a confirmation email with their itinerary details.

While the round-trip economy flight tickets are free, passengers will still need to pay taxes, surcharges, and other fees. Participants must be at least 12 years old to join and should ordinarily be residing in Hong Kong. Please note that the campaign is not available on the mobile app.

Travellers can choose from 13 destinations in Asia. These include Tokyo (Narita and Haneda), Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, Okinawa, Takamatsu, Kagoshima, Seoul (Incheon), Busan, Jeju, Bangkok, and Phuket. The tickets are valid for use from January 15 to July 11, 2024.

The latest giveaway from HK Express

This new giveaway from HK Express is the latest one from the airline and the first for 2024. Last year, the Hong Kong government launched the “Hello Hong Kong” campaign. To encourage more visitors to the city and revive the pandemic-stricken city, they distribute about 500,000 free flight tickets to tourists and residents.

Over the holidays, Hong Kong welcomed many visitors. In fact, more than 223,000 travellers arrived in the city on New Year’s Eve, breaking the record of daily visitor arrivals in 2023. While the government has not yet released the visitor figures for 2023, they expected the numbers to exceed 30 million.