Hong Kong Airlines is offering discounted flight tickets to 14 destinations in Asia

Need a quick getaway this coming Christmas and New Year? Here’s some good news! Hong Kong Airlines is offering discounted one-way flight tickets starting November 27 until December 4. The sale is part of the air carrier’s 17th anniversary celebrations.

The airline is giving away 50,000 tickets for as low as HKD 210. The flight tickets cover 14 destinations in Asia including Japan, South Korea, and Thailand. Keep reading to find out more details!

Hong Kong Airlines’ discounted flight tickets: Details to know

The sale lasts until December 4 and tickets can be used until early June 2024. The promotion is only available to economy class tickets and does not include checked-in baggage. Passengers need to pay additional fees including surcharges and taxes.

Travellers can choose to travel to cities in China, South Korea, and Thailand. In China, cities include Hangzhou, Shanghai, Pudong, Chengdu, Beijing, Nanjing, Sanya, and Haikou. Passengers can also fly to Tokyo, Kumamoto, Osaka, Okinawa, and Yonago at discounted fares. Flights to Seoul and Bangkok are also available!

More promotions as part of the 17th anniversary celebrations

In addition to the discounted flight tickets, passengers can also take advantage of other offers! Until December 15, passengers who check in at the Hong Kong Airlines counter will receive a HKD 100 cash voucher for an inflight duty-free purchase. Those who spend HKD 1,200 or above can also enjoy a 15 per cent discount. However, travellers who spend HKD 3,000 or above can get a 25 per cent discount.

FWC members can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on two-hour access to Plaza Premium lounges at the Hong Kong International Airport. Meanwhile, other passengers can receive a 20 per cent discount. Simply register as a Smart Traveller member. Visit the official website for more details on the available promotions.

Featured image credit: hkairlines/Instagram; hero image credit: Zion C/Unsplash