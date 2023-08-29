facebook
Hong Kong Airlines rolls out free ticket giveaway for Taiwanese travellers
29 Aug 2023 10:29 AM

Hong Kong Airlines rolls out free ticket giveaway for Taiwanese travellers

Jianne Soriano

The latest round of freebies is here! Hong Kong Airlines is giving out 1,100 free flight tickets to tourists based in Taiwan to travel to Hong Kong. The lucky draw will be on a first-come, first-served basis starting August 29 until August 31.

As with previous giveaways from the air carrier, this one also includes 20 kilograms of checked-in baggage. The giveaway is the latest round of the Hello Hong Kong campaign. Keep reading for more details!

Win free flight tickets from Taiwan to Hong Kong

If you want to snag a free trip to Hong Kong from Taiwan, visit the Click & Go page and try your luck now.

The round-trip economy fare tickets are from Taipei to Hong Kong. While the airfare is free, winners will still have to pay additional fees such as surcharges and taxes. Each passenger can only grab one set of free flight tickets.

Winners can travel between September 1, 2023, to March 24, 2024. The blackout period is between September 28 to October 9, 2023, and February 7 to 18, 2024. The stay must be between a minimum of two days and a maximum of seven days.

 

 

 

Upon successfully scoring a ticket, winners will receive a confirmation email with their booking details. If you don’t manage to get a ticket this time, you still have a chance later! According to the World of Winners’ website, Greater Bay Airlines will roll out another giveaway for Taiwanese travellers.

So far, flight tickets have been distributed to travellers from North AmericaEuropeAustralia, and more. Most recently, the giveaway was available to Hong Kong residents for overseas travel. So, stay tuned for more details on any upcoming offers!

All the tickets are sponsored by the Hong Kong International Airport’s World of Winners campaign.

All image credit: David BARRIE/Flickr

An introvert at heart, Jianne expresses herself best through her writing. This Filipino, Hong Kong-born native loves to cover food, entertainment, and culture. When she's not writing, you can find looking for the best eats in town, watching movies or Korean dramas, or travelling solo.

 
