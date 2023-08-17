Hong Kong Airlines is giving away 1,000 free tickets at an event in Causeway Bay

Just when you think the travel giveaway bonanza is over—it’s not! Globetrotters, there’s more good news for you. Hong Kong Airlines is extending its free flight tickets giveaway from online to an in-person event in Causeway Bay on August 26 and 27.

To celebrate the air carrier’s four new routes this year, they are hosting a “New Routes Highlights and Ticket Grabber” event. It includes the chance to win free round-trip fare tickets to one of the current destinations they fly to. Keep reading for more details on how to win!

Hong Kong Airlines’ free flight giveaway: How to win

The inaugural ceremony will occur on August 25, while the public session will run from August 26 to 27. Fashion Walk’s Atrium to Paterson Street will have four major zones. The first zone is the giant Ticket Grabber Game Machine, where participants can score one of the free flight tickets. The tickets will be distributed at 9 am on both days on a first-come, first-served basis.

The giveaway includes a 20-kilogram checked-in baggage. However, winners will still need to shoulder taxes and surcharges. All the tickets are sponsored by the Hong Kong International Airport’s World of Winners ticket giveaway.

A celebration of four new routes

This year, Hong Kong Airlines launched its flight services to Beijing (Daixing), Fukuoka, Phuket, and Nagoya. Other than the giveaway, visitors can enjoy numerous art installations designed by illustrator Jane Lee. Make sure to take photos and upload them on social media to win a prize!

Children aren’t left out, thanks to the Mini Aircrew Dress-Up zone. They will have the chance to try on min-uniforms and get a taste of what it’s like to be a pilot or flight attendant. The last zone is a giant gashapon (a vending machine that dispenses capsule toys) where a range of aviation-themed souvenirs are waiting!

More details about the event will be announced later. So, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for any updates on Hong Kong Airlines’ Facebook page.

Hero image credit: Jeffry Surianto/Pexels; featured hero image: hkairlines/Instagram