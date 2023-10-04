Hong Kong Airlines announces new round of free ticket giveaway starting October 17

The Hong Kong free flight ticket giveaways aren’t over yet! Hong Kong Airlines just announced that it will be handing out more free round-trip tickets to various destinations starting October 17.

As of now, the website is not yet available. Further details on the eligible routes, participation methods, and registration process will be announced later.

Hong Kong Airlines free flight tickets: How to win

Based on prior ticket giveaways, successful applicants will win round-trip economy flight tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. The flight ticket comes with free 20-kilogram checked-in baggage. While the flight is free, they must still cover taxes, surcharges, and other extra charges.

Only participants aged 12 and over were eligible to win. Participants had to visit the campaign website, choose their preferred dates and destination, and input their information such as name, birth date, and email address. Each ticket allowed winners to stay between two to seven days.

Further, previous giveaways required participants to register as a Fortune Wings Club member. So, keep an eye out on Hong Kong Airlines’ social media channels for the latest update. But for now, mark your calendar for October 7!

Visitor arrivals are equivalent to 84 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels

As of August 2023, Hong Kong recorded about 4.1 million visitor arrivals. The figure is a 14 per cent month-on-month increase since the city scrapped its social distancing measures and flight restrictions. In total, over 20 million visitors have travelled to Hong Kong this year.

The Hello Hong Kong campaign which featured free flight ticket giveaways to travellers from various countries and regions certainly helped with the city’s recovering tourism industry. To further promote local spending, the government launched various campaigns such as MTR ticket giveaways, tourism e-vouchers, and the latest Night Vibes Hong Kong.