Hong Kong Airlines is giving away free round-trip tickets from Japan

Want to visit Hong Kong? Hong Kong Airlines is giving away 2,050 free round-trip economy tickets from six cities in Japan, including Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, Okinawa, Fukuoka, and Nagoya.

If you hope to snag a free trip to Hong Kong, visit the Click & Go page and participate in the giveaway on June 27. While the offer will be live till June 29, do not wait till the last minute, as the carrier will distribute the tickets on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Win free Hong Kong Airlines round-trip tickets from Japan

If you turn out lucky, you can use the tickets to travel between June 27 and December 13, 2023, for a duration of two to seven days. Please note that one lucky winner can win only one round-trip ticket. In addition, all taxes, fees and surcharges will be at the traveller’s cost. Toddlers under two years are not eligible for the Click & Go ticket. However, children between two and 12 years old should be accompanied by an adult.

Special “2-for-1” ticket 0ffer from Japan

With all the giveaways and offers, there could not be a better time to travel to Hong Kong. Starting July 4, Hong Kong Airlines will also distribute round-trip tickets from six Japanese cities under its “Special 2-for-1” offer. Travellers to Hong Kong from Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Okinawa, or Nagoya can avail the offer. Previously, the airline also kicked off a “2-for-1” ticket offer for round-trip flights from Seoul to Hong Kong. The offer went live on May 23. Sounds impressive, right?

The giveaway is a part of the “Hello Hong Kong campaign” to attract visitors back to the city and boost Hong Kong’s flagging economy. The campaign results from a government relief package given to airlines during the pandemic “to ease their liquidity pressure”. Earlier this year, the airline distributed 2,200 free tickets to travellers from Seoul and 6,000 tickets for visitors from Southeast Asia.

Among other incentives, the city also offers special offers and vouchers to woo tourists back to the international financial hub.

(Hero image credit: Shadman Samee/Flickr)

(Feature image credit: Pixabay)