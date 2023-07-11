HK Airlines is offering over 25,000 free flight tickets from Hong Kong to 20 cities

The giveaway for Hongkongers continues! Following the footsteps of HK Express, Hong Kong Airlines is giving away more than 25,000 free flight tickets from Hong Kong to 20 cities across six countries in Asia. The lucky draw is part of the Hello Hong Kong campaign and sponsored by the Hong Kong International Airport’s World of Winners giveaway.

Hongkongers can travel to hotspots in mainland China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand. The giveaway that is a part of the Hello Hong Kong campaign will be live between July 24 and August 25.

Hong Kong Airlines free fight tickets: How to win

Hong Kong Airlines’ giveaway will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. It will run for a month in three phases. The first round will begin on July 24, so check the official website occasionally for more details.

Even better news? The free economy flight tickets include 20 kg check-in baggage! While the flight tickets are free of charge, passengers will still need to pay the taxes and fuel surcharge.

Travellers from Hong Kong can finally join the giveaway

Several free flight ticket giveaways have been taking place this year. However, they have been targeted at foreign travellers in the Middle East, South Africa, Japan, South Korea, the US, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, and more.

Hong Kong Airlines is the second carrier to kick off its lucky draw for those ordinarily residing in Hong Kong. About 80,000 free tickets will be available, and so far, HK Express has handed out more than 20,000 tickets. Other than that, Greater Bay Airlines and Cathay Pacific are also distributing flight tickets to travellers from Taiwan.

In addition to free flight tickets, MTR is also handing out shopping e-coupons, travel vouchers, and free Airport Express passes. Don’t miss the chance to get all the freebies while it lasts!