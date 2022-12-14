Travel visa-free to these stunning countries on your Hong Kong passport

With the holiday season afoot and relaxed travel restrictions, you finally have the licence to step out of the city. However, visas could be a hiccup, with long waiting appointments stretching into weeks. Fortunately, a host of countries will let you enter if you hold a Hong Kong passport —no questions asked.

How powerful is the HKSAR passport?

What does it mean to own a ‘powerful passport’? Simply put, your passport can get you to a host of countries – ideally without needing a visa. Arton Capital ranks passports annually using data from the International Air Transport Association. Hong Kong is No. 21 on the Welcoming Countries Rank.

Business travellers who travel to countries at short notice must keep up with the up-to-date visa information. That’s where the Passport Indexes like Arton Capital’s Passport Index and the Henley Passport Index come in! They analyse the citizens’ travel documents according to how many countries holders can visit visa-free! Globally, the Hong Kong passport ranks 18th for travel freedom.

But how far can the Hong Kong little book of stamps get you? No e-visas, nothing—Hongkongers can travel without a visa to 132 countries.

Hong Kong passport holders can travel without a visa to these countries

Albania

Andorra

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Aruba

Austria

Bahamas

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bermuda

Caribbean Netherlands

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Bulgaria

Cabo Verde

Cayman Islands

Chile

Colombia

Cook Islands

Croatia

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

Estonia

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

France

French Guiana

French Polynesia

French West Indies

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guam

Guyana

Haiti

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Kosovo

Latvia

Lesotho

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Malawi

Malaysia

Malta

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Montserrat

Morocco

Namibia

Netherlands

New Caledonia

Nicaragua

Niger

Niue

North Macedonia

Northern Mariana Islands

Norway

Oman

Palestine

Panama

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Réunion

Romania

Russia

San Marino

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Martin

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Suriname

Sweden

Switzerland

Tanzania

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turks and Caicos Islands

Turkey

Uganda

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Vatican City

Venezuela

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

List of countries that issue e-visa to Hong Kong passport holders

Djibouti

Gabon

Georgia

India

Kenya

Kyrgyzstan

São Tomé and Príncipe

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Vietnam

Countries that issue visa on arrival to Hong Kong citizens

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bolivia

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cambodia

Comoros

Ethiopia

Guinea-Bissau

Iran

Jordan

Kuwait

Laos

Lebanon

Madagascar

Maldives

Mauritania

Mozambique

Myanmar

Nepal

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Rwanda

Samoa

Saudi Arabia

Seychelles

Somalia

Saint Helena

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Tuvalu

United Arab Emirates

Note: Check the Covid-related guidelines before you book those tickets. Some countries still require you to obtain a PCR test before departure, and you must stay within your visa-free stay period in the country.

