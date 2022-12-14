facebook
Travel visa-free to these stunning countries on your Hong Kong passport
14 Dec 2022 07:05 PM

Tania Tarafdar

With the holiday season afoot and relaxed travel restrictions, you finally have the licence to step out of the city. However, visas could be a hiccup, with long waiting appointments stretching into weeks. Fortunately, a host of countries will let you enter if you hold a Hong Kong passport —no questions asked. 

How powerful is the HKSAR passport?

What does it mean to own a ‘powerful passport’? Simply put, your passport can get you to a host of countries – ideally without needing a visa. Arton Capital ranks passports annually using data from the International Air Transport Association. Hong Kong is No. 21 on the Welcoming Countries Rank. 

Business travellers who travel to countries at short notice must keep up with the up-to-date visa information. That’s where the Passport Indexes like Arton Capital’s Passport Index and the Henley Passport Index come in! They analyse the citizens’ travel documents according to how many countries holders can visit visa-free! Globally, the Hong Kong passport ranks 18th for travel freedom.

But how far can the Hong Kong little book of stamps get you? No e-visas, nothing—Hongkongers can travel without a visa to 132 countries.

HKSAR passport
Image: Courtesy passportindex.org

Hong Kong passport holders can travel without a visa to these countries

  • Albania
  • Andorra
  • Anguilla
  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Argentina
  • Aruba
  • Austria
  • Bahamas
  • Barbados
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Belize
  • Benin
  • Bermuda
  • Caribbean Netherlands
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Botswana
  • Brazil
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Brunei
  • Bulgaria
  • Cabo Verde
  • Cayman Islands
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Cook Islands
  • Croatia
  • Curaçao
  • Cyprus
  • Czechia
  • Denmark
  • Dominica
  • Dominican Republic
  • Ecuador
  • Egypt
  • Estonia
  • Falkland Islands
  • Faroe Islands
  • Fiji
  • Finland
  • France
  • French Guiana
  • French Polynesia
  • French West Indies
  • Germany
  • Gibraltar
  • Greece
  • Greenland
  • Grenada
  • Guam
  • Guyana
  • Haiti
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Indonesia
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Jamaica
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kiribati
  • Kosovo
  • Latvia
  • Lesotho
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Macau
  • Malawi
  • Malaysia
  • Malta
  • Mauritius
  • Mayotte
  • Mexico
  • Micronesia
  • Moldova
  • Monaco
  • Mongolia
  • Montenegro
  • Montserrat
  • Morocco
  • Namibia
  • Netherlands
  • New Caledonia
  • Nicaragua
  • Niger
  • Niue
  • North Macedonia
  • Northern Mariana Islands
  • Norway
  • Oman
  • Palestine
  • Panama
  • Peru
  • Philippines
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Qatar
  • Réunion
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • San Marino
  • Serbia
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • South Africa
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis
  • Saint Lucia
  • Saint Martin
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  • Suriname
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Tanzania
  • Thailand
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Tunisia
  • Turks and Caicos Islands
  • Turkey
  • Uganda
  • Ukraine
  • United Kingdom
  • Uruguay
  • Uzbekistan
  • Vanuatu
  • Vatican City
  • Venezuela
  • Yemen
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe
Swedish Lapland
Image: Courtesy Pixabay

List of countries that issue e-visa to Hong Kong passport holders

  • Djibouti
  • Gabon
  • Georgia
  • India
  • Kenya
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • São Tomé and Príncipe
  • Taiwan
  • Tajikistan
  • Vietnam
Hong Kong passport - Vietnam
Image: Courtesy of Lewis J Goetz/Unsplash

Countries that issue visa on arrival to Hong Kong citizens 

  • Armenia
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bahrain
  • Bolivia
  • Burkina Faso
  • Burundi
  • Cambodia
  • Comoros
  • Ethiopia
  • Guinea-Bissau
  • Iran
  • Jordan
  • Kuwait
  • Laos
  • Lebanon
  • Madagascar
  • Maldives
  • Mauritania
  • Mozambique
  • Myanmar
  • Nepal
  • Palau
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Rwanda
  • Samoa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Seychelles
  • Somalia
  • Saint Helena
  • Timor-Leste
  • Togo
  • Tonga
  • Tuvalu
  • United Arab Emirates
UAE travel restrictions
Image: Courtesy of ZQ Lee/Unsplash

Note: Check the Covid-related guidelines before you book those tickets. Some countries still require you to obtain a PCR test before departure, and you must stay within your visa-free stay period in the country.

(Hero and feature image credits: Needpix, Marco Verch Professional Photographer/Flickr)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Which countries can you visit without a visa in Hong Kong?

Answer: Albania, Andorra, Anguilla, Austria Bahamas and Belgium are some countries to name a few.

Question: How many countries can you travel with a Hong Kong passport?

Answer: Hong Kong passport holders can travel to 132 countries without a visa.

Question: Which countries are visa free for Hong Kong citizens?

Answer: Nepal, New Zealand and Netherlands are some countries that are visa-free for Hong Kong citizens.

Hong Kong Passport Holder Visa Free
