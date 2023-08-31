Hong Kong tourists will need a new document to visit Europe starting 2024

Hong Kong has long enjoyed no-fuss, visa-free access to the European countries. However, starting 2024, Hong Kong passport holders will need an additional approval. This is because the EU is set to implement a new travel authoriastion system called ETIAS.

Hong Kong passport holders already entitled to visa-free access to 30 European countries (27-nation Schengen zone and three other European nations: Cyprus, Ireland, and Romania) must now get a European Travel Information and Authorisation System document before travel. Additionally, countries that visited Europe visa-free will now have to apply for an authorised permit according to the new system. And while the ETIAS is not same as visa, this will be a mandatory requirement.

What is ETIAS?

The EU is using the online document ETIAS to keep track of travellers visiting the Schenzen zone. The system aims at enhancing security in the EU by verifying data of travellers who have entered the EU without visas or background checks. The ETIAS permit is different from a visa stamp on the passport. Instead, the application system is completely electronic where travellers will receive their pass via email.

With the ETIAS, Hong Kong passport holders can visit the 30 countries for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. Unlike Schengen visa, this travel authorisation allows unlimited entries in the EU during its validity period. The ETIAS will be valid up to or until a passport expires, whichever comes first. One must apply for a new passport if an ETIAS-approved passport expires within this three-year period.

Hong Kong passport holders must pay HKD 60 application fee

Applicants with a valid HKSAR passport must pay a €7 (HKD 60) application fee (those under 18 years and over 70 years old do not need to pay). They must also provide all the necessary information such as personal details, current occupation, travel details and stay in any ETIAS countries.

While most applicants will get approval quickly, in some cases, the process can take up to 30 days. In such cases, applicants may need to provide additional documents or even attend an interview.

(Hero and feature image credits: Pixabay)