Hong Kong passport holders now have visa-free access to 171 countries

Starting December 7, 2023, Hong Kong passport holders can enjoy visa-free entry to two more countries — Angola and Kyrgyzstan.

According to a statement shared by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), both the governments of the Republic of Angola and the Kyrgyz Republic have affirmed that HKSAR passport holders can enter the countries without a visa.

Angola allows a stay of up to 30 days, with a maximum of 90 days per year, while Kyrgyzstan permits Hong Kong passport holders to stay for up to 30 days if they enter through Manas International Airport in Bishkek with a return air ticket. If they enter again after 30 days from their departure date, another 30-day stay is granted.

Hong Kong passport claims 17th spot among world’s most powerful passports

With this announcement, Hong Kong passport holders now have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 171 countries.

Hong Kong moved up the Henley Passport Index recently and is now the 17th most powerful passport in the world. Additionally, Malaysia extended the 30-day limit for HKSAR passport holders to a maximum of 90 days of stay in the country without a visa.

Regarding the recent development, a spokesperson from the immigration department said, “Angola and Kyrgyzstan are along the Belt and Road. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, the relevant visa-free arrangements will bring greater travel convenience to holders of HKSAR passports and strengthen the tourism, cultural and economic ties between the places,” as mentioned in the release.

(Feature image credit: The Big World/ Shutterstock)

