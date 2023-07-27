Travelling to Malaysia? Hongkongers can stay yp to 90 Days without visa now

Hongkongers can now visit and stay in Malaysia for 90 days without a visa as the country has modified its policy for Hong Kong passport holders.

They can be in the country for 90 days as opposed to the current 30 days, allowing for a relaxed travel for those who want to spend more time in the Southeast Asian nation.

Everything to know about the longer visa-free stay in Malaysia

According to a Bloomberg report, the government of Hong Kong reached out to the Malaysian government for the change. Officials familiar with the development have informed that a formal announcement will be made on July 27, adds the report.

The move is a reciprocation of the 90-day visa-free travel that Malaysians currently enjoy in Hong Kong and is aimed at establishing a closer bond between the two places. Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee will arrive in Malaysia on July 27 for a week-long tour. Other than strengthening the bond between Hong Kong and Malaysia, his agenda includes discussing investment opportunities for the financial hub.

Travellers can experience cultural diversity, natural beauty and a vibrant culinary scene in Malaysia. The city-state has luxe resorts complete with spas to unwind over a weekend as well as street shops known for their local delicacies and artefacts. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital, offers beautiful views from its tall buildings, while places such as Penang and Johor Bahru are revered for their history, culture and cuisine.

Hero and featured image credit: Christoph Theisinger/Unsplash

