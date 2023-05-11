Malta has launched a new residence programme, under which entrepreneurs from third countries have the option to get residency in the country. The programme is the latest addition to the country’s schemes towards bringing in more international residents and investment to the nation.

The Startup Residence Programme offers a three-year residence permit to founders, co-founders and core employees of businesses, along with their immediate family members, according to reports. The permit can be extended by another five years by founders and co-founders, while core employees can extend their stay in Malta by up to three years. However, you need to ensure that all the requirements under the scheme are met and that the business is still ongoing.

This is in addition to Malta’s Residence and Visa Program, high-income individuals can receive a Maltese passport in just one to three years after making a substantial investment of EUR 750,000 in the country.

How to apply for the Startup Residence Programme in Malta

To be eligible for this programme, international residents will need to make an investment of a minimum amount of EUR 25,000. This payment can be made in the form of a paid-up share capital or tangible investment, Schengen Visa Info writes.

Those who want to be eligible for this scheme will have to travel to Malta and pay taxes locally. What’s more, those individuals who stay there for five years will be eligible to apply for long-term residency. However, the report adds that in companies where the business plans are not officially approved by Malta Enterprise and business activities are not in line with requirements of the local National FDI Screening, office will not be eligible to avail the program’s benefits.

Individuals must meet the following criteria to qualify for the programme, according to startinmalta.com:

You should have a strong intention to develop or expand your business in Malta

For founders/co-founders of an enterprise that has been registered for not more than seven years, you need to ensure that your company has not taken over the activity of another enterprise, has not distributed profit, and has not been through a merger

Third country nationals, except those from the European Union, European Economic Area (EEA) and Swiss (region) are eligible for the residence programme

Nationals of, or who have close ties with, countries such as Afghanistan, North Korea, Iran, Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Venezuela are ineligible for the programme

A company’s founder, co-founder or core employee should be 18 years or older to be able to apply for the programme

Minimum capital that the incorporated startup in Malta needs to invest is at least EUR 25,000. If there are more than four co-founders applying for the permit, they will have to pay an extra EUR 10,000 per additional co-founder. The maximum number of co-founders that can apply are six, and they should have recognised health insurance that covers risks in Malta for the applicants and their dependants

Have no criminal records or pending criminal charges and will not be a potential threat to national security, public policy, public health or public interest

Should not have previously applied for a residence status or citizenship that was rejected in Malta or abroad

For the full list of criteria, check out the list here.

